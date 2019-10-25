Walmart Early Access sale: All the best pre-Black Friday tech deals

Why Walmart's new robots won't kill jobs TechRepublic's Karen Roby sits down with ZDNet's Natalie Gagliordi to learn what Walmart really plans to do with their new robots and why they will not be killing human positions. Read more: https://zd.net/2XhzdBb

It's that time of year again: Black Friday. Yes, Halloween isn't even here yet, but retailers are beginning to drum up early deals in the lead up to the holiday shopping season, which starts in November and lasts right through to Christmas Day. Walmart, for instance, has just announced its own Early Access sale so customers can get a jumpstart on their online shopping.

Pitched as a pre-Black Friday sale, Early Access includes rollbacks across many categories, including tech and electronics. So, ZDNet is rounding up some of the best bargains we've spotted so far. Walmart said it launched all these savings on Oct. 25 at midnight ET; just be sure to check them out on the website, as this is an online-only sale.

Best early Black Friday deals at Walmart

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case for $169 ($30 off)

Apple AirPods dominate the Bluetooth earbud space, but they're rarely ever hugely discounted. So, while this may not seem like a good deal, it's actually the cheapest price out there on the latest-generation model with the wireless charging case. The older model is also on sale. Either way, it's your best bet for saving money on the AirPods.

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS and cellular for $429.99 ($100 off)

This is the latest model of the Apple Watch, but there's a variety of Apple Watch models on sale, as well. This particular one comes with GPS and cellular capabilities. It has heart monitoring, too, and is swim proof. It's the perfect device whether you're trying to stay up to date on emails or keep track of your health.

Vizio 65-inch 4K TV for $748 ($250 off)

This smart TV comes from Vizio, a popular, wallet-friendly brand, and it supports many of the must-have features one should expect from a TV today, including 4K playback, Dolby Vision HDR, and Smartcast 3.0.

ProForm Smart Power Bike with six months of Fit for $699 ($400 off)

The ProForm Smart Power Exercise Bike is a great choice for those who want a Peloton alternative. It's a great way to squeeze in a workout during the day if you work from home, and the iFit membership is an added bonus.

Apple iPad for $299 ($130 off)

Apple's iPad lineup starts with this entry-level tablet. Now's the perfect time to get it, because you can save a bit of money. This is a current-generation model, but there are more deals available on other models, including the iPad Pro.

Fujimaxx Instax Mini 9 for $50 ($20 off)

Remember Polaroid? The Fujimaxx Instax Mini 9 can help you relive the old days -- and you don't even have to shake your snaps after they print. Magic.

Shark Ion robot vacuum for $269 ($180 off)

Sometimes we're too busy to keep our work areas clean, especially at home. That's where this little robot vacuum can come in handy. It can be controlled by your phone and is specifically designed to deal with pet hair.

Google Home Mini two-pack for $58 ($40 off)



Grab two of Google's smallest smart speakers at Walmart, and you can save almost 50%. This is a great chance to load each room of your house with Google Assistant, and it will allow you to control all your smart devices by voice.

Samsung Chromebook 3 for $160 ($70 off)

The Samsung Chromebook 3 is a great choice for college students or those looking for a budget work laptop. It has 4GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and an 11.6-inch screen. It's a perfect starter machine.

Beats Powerbeats Pro for $200 ($50 off)

Beats Powerbeats Pro are workout earbuds from Apple. They offer nine hours of battery life -- and over 24 hours total with the wireless charging case. You can also choose to play sound in just one ear with these buds.

Lenovo Ideapad gaming laptop for $599 ($250 off)

The Lenovo Ideapad L340 laptop is built for entry-level gaming. It has a 15.6-inch screen and features an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

For more great deals on devices for your business or home office, see ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter blog.