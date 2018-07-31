Windows 10: Clock's ticking on upgrade, Microsoft warns Creators Update users

Video: AI will decide when it's the best time to install your next Windows 10 update.

With Version 1703 of Windows 10 servicing ending on October 9, 2018, Microsoft has decided to remind users visiting the Microsoft Store that it's time to "Update your PC by October 9, 2018. Join the millions of people who are up to date".

And by that the company probably means joining the 250 million of the nearly 700 million Windows 10 PCs now on the April 2018 Update or Windows 10 1803, released in April.

Windows 10 Version 1703, the Creators Update, was released in May 2017 and reaches end of service in just over three months, about the time Microsoft will be putting out the Redstone 5-codenamed version of Windows 10. In October 2017, it gave the world the Fall Creators Update, 1709.

In June, Microsoft declared Windows 10 April 2018 Update generally available, meaning it is available to all the devices in the world that support Windows 10, so in theory users should be safe to make the upgrade

For a variety of reasons, including the sheer size of major version updates, some people put off these updates.

With the April 2018 Update, Microsoft started alerting people that updates are pending but also for the first time gave them the option to reschedule a restart time, begin the update immediately, or delay the decision t until later.

Although the default position of Microsoft is to push Windows 10 out as fast as possible, in 1703 there was an option to avoid the update by stating that your connection was metered and it would not install.

The latest update message, spotted by Windows Latest, tells all users not on the latest version of Windows 10 that they're running an outdated version and then sends them to a Microsoft page that promotes the latest security built-in enhancements to Windows 10.

But the message is intended solely for users on version 1709: "Your device is running an older version of Windows 10. To continue to receive security updates and enjoy the latest features Windows 10 has to offer, you need to update your device to a newer version of Windows 10," Microsoft says.

Users get an option to Update Now, which will install the Windows 10 Upgrade Advisor app if clicked.

For those how have held off upgrading to subsequent Windows 10 versions, now would be a good time to update, given that "end of servicing" means no more security patches.

Microsoft releases hundreds of important Windows security patches each year, and if they're not already under attack at the time of release the chance they will be increases over time.

Besides that, Microsoft has taken on the role of releasing Intel's Meltdown and Spectre patches, which 1703 machines won't be getting after October 9 either.

Unfortunately for Microsoft, this initiative won't help its ambition to get Windows 10 across the "nearly" 700 million mark that's been touted for the past few months.

