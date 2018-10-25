Windows 10: Microsoft serves up 40 new bug fixes

Microsoft has released a new build of Windows 10 version 1803, the April release that most users will remain on until Microsoft recommences the rollout of version 1809, the October 2018 Update.

The new release, update KB44629330, moves version 1803 up to build 17134.376, and brings 43 bug fixes aimed at improving quality. As expected, there aren't any new OS features.

It's the second lot of cumulative updates for October following KB4462919 from this month's Patch Tuesday, which triggered BSODs for some HP machines, due to a faulty HP keyboard driver pushed out through Windows Update.

Microsoft fixed that bug in an update earlier this month, so it's not among the fixes in this build.

But Microsoft has fixed a problem that killed audio when using call control, controlling volume, and streaming music to Bluetooth audio devices. Users saw error messages concerning btagservice.dll, bthavctpsvc.dll, btha2dp.sys.

It has also fixed an issue that caused Windows to stop working when a Bluetooth device is accidentally removed.

Many of the fixes might be appreciated by enterprise and government admins who've been experiencing issues because the new build addresses glitches with applications running on Windows Container, App-V packages failures, Group Policy preferences for Immediate Task actions, and Scheduled Tasks.

There's also a fix available for government agencies that need to comply with the security standard Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS). It now should be possible to disable TLS 1.0 and TLS 1.1 when FIPS mode is enabled.

Both of these versions of TLS are about to be formally deprecated by the IETF, but the NIST already stipulates that government applications shouldn't use TLS 1.1 and mustn't use the 20-year-old TLS 1.0.

Some users have also been having problems with Schedule Tasks remaining in a queue and not executing until the user logs on to a version 1803 device.

Affected scenarios included that "Scheduled Tasks that are defined in the last phase of setup won't execute" and "Auto-enroll computer certificates and root and intermediate certificates are missing".

Besides the usual system fixes, this update includes adjustments in response to Venezuela's recent currency redenomination due to its inflation crisis. The central bank in August released a new sovereign bolivar that was worth about 100,000 old bolivars.

This build "addresses the redenomination of local currency that the Central Bank of Venezuela implemented to enter the bolivar soberano into circulation."

It changes the Venezuela's currency symbol, the English currency name, local currency name and international currency code.

