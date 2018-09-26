Windows 10 October 2018 Update: New clues 17763 is final build, plus launch date

It looks like the latest Windows 10 preview build 17763 for Fast and Slow ring insiders is the one Microsoft will be sharing with PC OEMs as the official RTM, or release to manufacturer build, and will become Windows 10 version 1809.

That's if the once-prolific Windows leaker Wzor is correct. Several reports point to a tweet from Wzor earlier this week claiming that Microsoft had on September 21 signed off on build 17763 as the final release for OEMs.

And Windows fans digging around the latest version of the WindowsUpdateBox have found it contains an XML file with the string 'PublishedMedia id="2072" release="20181002 RS5 RTM WU', suggesting that the RTM may ship to users on October 2.

Of course, only Microsoft knows the release date, but given version 1809 is called the October 2018 Update, it's pretty certain it will begin rolling out at some point that month.

Microsoft released preview build 17763 to fast ring users last week and quickly moved it to the slow ring too. There was speculation that Microsoft's slightly reworded explanation that it wasn't complete with the Redstone 5 release could mean it is the RTM.

This release would round out a steady stream of Redstone 5 builds issued since February, which have introduced a new dark theme for File Explorer, the Snip & Sketch screen-capture tool, interface updates, improvements to the Storage Sense storage-management app, SwiftKey keyboard support, and Microsoft Edge updates.

But if you've got a system with little storage space then you should take note of Microsoft's recent warning and start thinking about how to offload files or the update may fail to initialize.

That problem arises because Windows Update oddly doesn't check whether there's enough space before it initializes.

Following this week's barrage of IT pro-focused announcements at Ignite, Microsoft is hosting an event in New York on October 2 where it's expected to unveil updated Surface Pro and Surface Laptop devices with Intel 8th generation processor, probably a Surface Go with LTE, and quite possibly also announce Windows-related developments.

The following day it will be showing off new mixed-reality tech in San Francisco.

And while consumers can expect to see Windows version 1809 hit their devices soon, Microsoft is giving enterprise and education customers even more time to stick with older versions.

Starting with version 1809, it and future September-targeted Windows 10 releases will have 30 months' support, while the March-targeted releases starting with 1903 will have 18 months' support.

That way Microsoft thinks it can appease organizations that don't want fast-pace Windows upgrades, and still cater to those that do.

