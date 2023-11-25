/>
I can't get over the chic yet functional Withings ScanWatch, and it's 20% off on Black Friday

The original Withings ScanWatch can be yours during Black Friday weekend for one of the best prices I've seen.
Written by Max Buondonno, Contributing Writer
The Withings ScanWatch 42mm white model with the stock band against green palms.
Max Buondonno/ZDNET

With Cyber Monday creeping closer, the deals keep on coming -- and here's a deal that makes one of the best hybrid smartwatches even more affordable. The Withings ScanWatch is 20 percent cheaper than it usually is at a variety of retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy.

Also: The best Black Friday deals available right now

The ScanWatch, available in both 38mm and 42mm sizes, is the same $224.95 regardless of which model you pick up. That means you're saving anywhere from $55 to $75, making this one of the best sales we've seen on the hybrid wearable. In our research, both the black and white faces were consistently in stock across retailers, although the black model seems to be going quickly, especially on Amazon.

Read the review: Withings ScanWatch review: Medical-grade health tracking hidden in a lovely hybrid watch

Originally released in 2020, the ScanWatch isn't the latest smartwatch from health-focused tech company Withings. That distinction belongs to the ScanWatch 2, which has more advanced sensors, an updated design, and new tracking features. Still, the original ScanWatch is still an excellent choice if you want to keep tabs on your health without strapping a blank screen to your wrist.

It comes with all the usual health-tracking suspects like heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, 24/7 activity tracking, various workout modes, and EKG reading. You can see your stats and control things like alarms and timers using the tiny PMOLED screen at the top, while the battery will last you anywhere between two weeks and a full month on a single charge. That's probably the best part of the hybrid watch experience -- the battery just won't give up.

Also: The best smartwatches you can buy: Apple, Samsung, Google, and more compared

I've been using my ScanWatch for well over a year, and it's by far one of my favorite smartwatches. If you've been eyeing one, now's the time to buy.

