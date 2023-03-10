How to preorder the yellow iPhone 14: First look at the new color

Jason Cipriani/ZDNET

March is typically when Apple takes the impending warmer weather to refresh the colors of its cases, Apple Watch bands, and even the iPhone itself. And, like clockwork, this year Apple announced a very spring-like color for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The tagline Apple is using on its website is "Hello, yellow!" and, honestly, it's perfect.

How to preorder the yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

The yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are officially available on Tuesday, March 14, but you can preorder them starting today, March 10, with deliveries beginning early next week. Apple, along with its carrier and retail partners, is offering trade-in promotions when you preorder either model, even if you end up getting a different color.

For example, you can preorder directly from Apple and get up to $800 in credits depending on your trade-in device, making the base model iPhone 14 free. At least, that's what I'm seeing when I select an AT&T-specific iPhone 14 and trade in an iPhone 12. T-Mobile and Verizon is offering up to $400 off the iPhone 14 with the same trade-in selection.

Along with the new iPhones, Apple is selling its silicone cases in a matching yellow color for $49 a piece. You can purchase these directly from the company website or at an official store.

What does the yellow iPhone 14 look like?

If you're wondering what the new yellow iPhone 14 looks like in person, see my unboxing, hands-on photos, and first impressions of the latest model below

The new iPhone color is an overly bright shade of yellow. Think school bus bright. Number 2 pencil bright. Perfectly ripe banana, bright.

Unlike last year, Apple didn't release a new color option for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Instead, only the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are receiving the extra configuration.

And after receiving a sample of the yellow iPhone 14 Plus, I can see why -- the edges of the phone look more gold than they do yellow, and the iPhone 14 Pro lineup already has a gold option. That said, the back of the phone is definitely yellow.

Outside of the new color, there isn't anything new or notable about the phone. Internally, it still uses Apple's A15 Bionic processor, has two rear-facing cameras, a 12-megapixel front-facing True Depth camera for Face ID unlocking and FaceTime calls.

Battery life also remains a highlight, particularly with the iPhone 14 Plus which Apple touts as having the longest battery life out of any iPhone released to date -- a statement my personal experience backs up.

You may be asking, "Why doesn't Apple just release all of the planned colors for an iPhone model in September?". The biggest reason is it's a way to spur mid-cycle upgrades for those who don't rush out an upgrade to a new iPhone each fall when it's first released. Those same customers likely won't care that a new iPhone is six months away if Apple sticks to its standard September launch schedule.

