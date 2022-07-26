/>
You'll never have to worry about how to care for your plants again with this $20 app

Now you can have your own plant care assistant that will identify plants, whether they have a disease, recommend treatment and maintenance, and even remind you when to feed and water them.
There are all kinds of excellent reasons to keep plants in your home. They can be as flamboyant of a décor element as an illuminations lamp. Plus, they help to keep the air inside your home healthy with very little effort, making great companions for that mop and vacuum robot everyone is raving about. And now iPhone users can take the work and worry out of maintaining thriving plants whether you are a total newbie or have a glowing green thumb.

You'll never have to be afraid of having a sick plant again, because a lifetime subscription to the NatureID Plant Identification Premium Plan is now on sale for just $19.99. The app is your personal plant care assistant. It uses artificial intelligence to identify over 14,000 species of plants in just three seconds with better than 95% accuracy, then provides you with all the information necessary to take care of them.

You'll find everything that you need to make your plants thrive. Expert botanists collaborated on videos and articles that recommend water, fertilizer, soil, temperatures, and more. NatureID even comes with a light meter for measuring sunlight levels to help you choose the best placement for each of your plants.

The app can identify diseases and their severity and tell you how to accelerate recovery. A plant journal allows you to set reminders for watering, misting, and feeding even with rotating schedules.

Operating the app couldn't be easier. Just open it and tap the Camera icon. You have the option of taking a photo or choosing one from Photos. After the plant is recognized, tap "Learn more" to get additional information.

NatureID Plant Identification Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription

 $19.99 at ZDNet Academy

It's no wonder NatureID was listed in Well+Good's article 5 Apps That Identify Your Plants and Help You Save Them From the Brink of Death. Plus, it's rated 4.6 stars out of 5 on the App Store after eight million downloads.

Now you can have an AI-powered plant encyclopedia right on your phone, get a NatureID Plan Identification Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription today while it's just $19.99, over 65% off the usual $59 subscription price.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

