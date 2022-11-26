Televisions are always a hot-ticket item in Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. And this year is no different. While we have to wait another week or two for Black Friday and Cyber Monday themselves, many online and in-store retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target have early deals you can take advantage of. And if you're willing to buy a 2020 or 2021 model, or bundle a TV and sound bar, you can save up to $2500 on upgrades for your home theater.

And even though the very best TV sales are reserved for day of, we've curated a list of the best early Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales you can find. And whether you're looking for a small TV for your college dorm or apartment or a big-screen model for your home theater, these deals can help you save big so you don't have to skimp out on the rest of your Christmas list.

Latest Black Friday TV deals

The last time this page received an update, these were the latest TV deals worth checking out:

Best Black Friday TV deals

Below are the best TV deals we found could find. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting TV deals we spotted at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target.

Samsung S95B 65-inch save $1200 Samsung Current price: $1797.99 Original price: $2997.99 You can save $1100 on Samsung's first OLED television. This 65-inch model supports both Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound for virtual, 3D surround sound that follows the on-screen action for a more immersive experience. It also features a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother motion and Quantum HDR for enhanced detailing and contrast. View now at Amazon

Sony X90K 55-inch save $402 Sony Current price: $898 Original price: $1299.99 The Sony X90K is the perfect companion to your PlayStation 5 with a 120Hz refresh rate, auto HDR tone mapping, and 8.5ms input reaction time. It also supports variable refresh rate tech to prevent annoying screen tearing and stuttering. Movie buffs will enjoy the included Bravia Core subscription, giving them access to thousands of blockbuster films, as well as the IMAX Enhanced and Netflix Calibrated modes which show films as their creators intended. View now at Amazon

Insignia F20 24-inch save $90 Insignia Current price: $79.99 Original price: $169.99 The 24-inch Insignia F20 is a great option for college dorm rooms, bedrooms, and apartment. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you'll get access to all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ while the remote has Alexa built-in for hands-free voice controls. It also uses the Amazon Fire TV platform to give you access to your Amazon Music playlists, Prime Video rentals and purchases, and Alexa Skills to turn your TV into the ultimate entertainment hub. View now at Amazon

LG NanoCell 99 75-inch save $1700 LG Current price: $1799.99 Original price: $3499.99 The 75-inch NanoCell 99 8K TV is $1700 off at Best Buy! An 8K television gives you four times the resolution of a 4K model and 16 times that of a 1080p FHD TV. And while there is no native 8K content available for broadcast or streaming, you can future-proof your living room. The processor upscales non-8K content so you can take full advantage of your new TV and get unprecedented detailing in movies, shows, and games. View now at Best Buy

Samsung QN800 85-inch save $1500 Samsung Current price: $3999.99 Original price: $5499.99 The Samsung QN800 8K TV is another good way to future-proof your home theater or living room. You'll get excellent native and upscaled 8K resolution as well as Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+ for the ultimate immersive experience. You can also re-calibrate the TV screen with the companion app to get consistently gorgeous images. View now at Best Buy

Sony A9S 48-inch save $902 Sony Current price: $898 Original price: $1799.99 The smallest of Sony's OLED offerings is also one of its most affordable, especially now at Walmart. This is your chance to snag an excellent OLED TV for less than $1000. With the A9S, you'll get great 4K resolution as well as enhanced contrast, colors, and detailing for more lifelike images. It's also optimized for play with the PlayStation 5 console for a better gameplay experience. It also uses Sony's Acoustic Surface Audio tech to turn the whole screen into a speaker for near-perfect video and audio syncing. View now at Walmart

Samsung Q70A 75-inch save $802 Samsung Current price: $1297.99 Original price: $2099.99 While this is an older model from Samsung, it's still an excellent 4K TV; and you can save over $700 on one at Walmart. The 75-inch screen is perfect for lager home theaters or basement rec rooms, and the processor helps produce up to 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color spectrum for more lifelike images. The QLED screen is made of dual LED panels which produce warm and cool colors simultaneously for a wider range of colors and enhanced contrast. View now at Walmart

How did we choose these Black Friday TV deals? I did my best to choose TVs that were on sale for at least a 20 percent discount, since larger screen sizes and OLED models can get fairly expensive even with sales. I also chose a variety of screen sizes from brands like Samsung, Sony, TCL, and LG to suit different spaces and budgets.

When is Black Friday 2022? Black Friday is on November 25th this year. And while the best TV sales are reserved for day-of, you can snag other awesome discounts all month long both online and in-stores.

When is Cyber Monday 2022? Cyber Monday is November 28th this year. And like Black Friday, the best discounts and sales won't show up until day-of. But both online and in stores, you should be able to snag some great discounts all month long.