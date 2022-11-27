Amazon

Televisions are often a centerpiece in our living rooms, but they aren't the best decoration -- until now. Samsung's The Frame TV not only allows you to stream movies, football games, and shows -- it also displays works of art. And good news: Right now, The Frame TV is up to $1,050 off if you get the 75-inch on Amazon and $1000 off the larger 75- and 85-inch sets at Samsung.

If you're more interested in Samsung's The Frame TV it's available on Amazon for $997, saving you $500 off the original price.

The Frame TV has a 55-inch Quantum HDR display that's designed to deepen blacks for better color and contrast. Plus, the TV can reach a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and it's compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for hands-free voice control. Of course, the device's real standout feature is Art Mode for displaying images, whether you opt for classic works of art or your own photographs.

In ZDNET's review of The Frame TV, our experts point out the display's anti-reflective coating and matte finish. The matte coating has changed the texture of the display in an update that is more significant than it seems. The Frame can now diffuse light and ensure artworks seem like actual paintings, rather than simply images of them.

You can set up The Frame TV in your living room or bedroom for discreet TV access visually disappears when you want it to. Plus, you can choose from a range of bezels and optional soundbars for a customizable experience.

If you're interested in Samsung's The Frame TV, add it to your cart today to save $500 on the 55-inch model or save $1050 on the 75-inch model at Amazon. You can also save up to $1,000 on the 75- and 85-inch versions at Samsung. But hurry, because we don't know how long these discounts will last.