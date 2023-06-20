As your long-anticipated summer travel plans get closer and start coming to fruition, so does the daunting task of packing. So that you can have more room in your mind to think about the details of your trip than what's in your suitcase, we compiled a list of gadgets and devices you'll need -- all of which are fit for a carry-on or even a backpack.

While portable, our selections still come stacked with helpful features like waterproof ratings and long battery lives, ready to withstand any summer adventure. Read on for our essentials, from portable speakers to make travel feel like a party to portable chargers that pack a lot of power, and even a smart water bottle to keep you hydrated.

A portable speaker

Whether you're going on a weekend camping trip, to the beach, or to Europe for a backpacking excursion, music makes everything more fun. Thanks to the best portable speakers, you don't have to sacrifice full sound while you're on the go.

JBL Clip 4 Best portable speaker for an outdoor adventure JBL/ZDNET With a built-in carabiner for your bag, the JBL Clip 4 is great to play music for your whole group of friends or family on a hike. Its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating also means you can also bring it with you to the pool, lake, or beach. At only 0.53 pounds, it's especially impressive that the lightweight speaker packs a 5W output power and ten hours of battery life, which is likely to last for your whole day trip. You can even personalize your own design on JBL's website and choose from different colors to avoid any speaker mix-ups. View now at Amazon View now at Walmart

Marshall Emberton II Portable Bluetooth Speaker Best portable speaker for battery life Marshall Headphones/ZDNET With a rugged yet sleek design and powerful bass, the Marshall Emberton II has more than 30 hours of play time, so you and your travel companions can listen in style all day before you -- or the speaker -- needs to recharge. It also comes with an IP67 water and dustproof rating, which is especially impressive considering it's also a sustainable option - 50% of the build was made from post-consumer recycled plastic, and it's 100% PVC-free. View now at Amazon View now at Best Buy

An e-reader

If you're like me, nothing makes a long travel day go by quicker than getting lost in a good book, but not at the expense of lugging around multiple books. E-readers offer a more compact solution for an on-the-go library. With waterproof ratings, these top e-readers make for a perfect beach read.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Best e-reader for battery life Amazon/ZDNET If you're looking for an e-reader to last you all trip long without having to plug it in, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition will last up to 10 weeks on a single charge. With on-device storage of 32 GB, the Paperwhite can house thousands of books. Review: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021) Because the Paperwhite is so thin and lightweight, it relieves the need to rummage and repack your bag every time you want to get some reading in. View now at Best Buy View now at Amazon

Kobo Clara 2E Best sustainable e-reader Rakuten kobo/ZDNET If your next trip is to the beach or on a boat, the Kobo Clara 2E is waterproof for up to an hour in as deep as 2 meters of water. This e-reader is also a sustainable option, as its exterior was made with over 85% recycled plastic. Also: Protect your eyes with the best blue light screen protectors This e-reader also offers a glare-free touchscreen with ComfortLight Pro, so you can change the brightness and color temperature to lessen blue light reduction while you read your favorite book. View now at Amazon View now at Bestbuy

A portable charger

Between taking photos, navigating a new place, or streaming your favorite content, traveling can quickly drains your phone battery. The best portable chargers can offer a quick fix to keep your phone powered on the go.

Anker PowerCore Fusion 10000 Best multipurpose portable charger Anker/ZDNET Equipped with foldable prongs, as well as USB-C and USB-A ports, this cable charger can charger two phones at once. It is capable as both a wall charger and a portable power bank, so this is an easy two-for-one option if you just want to pack one charger to go with you for your excursion, rather than risking leaving multiple chargers behind. Plus, the charger gives a quick charge, which is ideal when you're on the move. View now at Amazon View now at Walmart

A smart water bottle

Between hot weather, high altitudes, and low humidity from air travel, it's important to stay hydrated. A smart water bottle is a good way to stay accountable, track your daily water intake, and send reminders to take sip from your bottle. Just be sure you empty it out before going through airport security to avoid confiscation.

Larq water bottle Best self-cleaning smart water bottle Larq/ZDNET This award-winning smart water bottle uses Purvis technology to rid your bottle and water of up to 99% of bio-contaminants, including E.Coli. You can buy an insulated or non-insulated option and with a double-wall vacuum stainless steel design, you can keep water cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours. The Larq water bottle also cleans itself automatically every two hours. View now at Amazon View now at Best Buy

TYLT All-In-One Water Bottle and Portable Power Bank Best smart water bottle for charging TYLT/ZDNET Looking to save even more space in your bag? This water bottle can hold up to 17 ounces of water and weighs less than a pound. It also doubles as a charger for your phone and the 5700mAh battery can be removed when you need to clean the bottle. With USB-C connection, you can use up to two full phone charges, which will be more than handy if you're going on a day trip. Liquids stay cold for 36 hours or stay hot for 14 hours. View now at Walmart View now at Amazon

