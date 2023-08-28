Summer is arguably the best season of the year, full of swimming, nice weather, vacations, sunbathing, grilling, and of course, a few parties and get-togethers with family and friends. And if Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, then Labor Day is the unofficial end to the season.

If you're hosting a party for Labor Day, there are several gadgets and products that make for a successful, fun, and stress-free gathering. Plus, with some end-of-summer deals and sales going on, you may even be able to snag them for a discounted price. (You can also check out some early Prime Day sales, too.)

We thought about some of the most common party planning needs, cross referencing them with the top tech on the market -- from electric grills we've tested to ZDNET's top picks for outdoor TVs -- to compile a list of everything you'll need for your Labor Day get together.

A grill

A grill is a great way to simultaneously socialize and feed all your guests. Plus, a hot dog or burger on the grill is a summer staple. If this is one of the first times you've grilled this year and are realizing that it's time for an upgrade, or want to invest in one in general, now is the time. From electric grills to gas grills, these are the grills that'll get the job done.

Char-Broil Performance 5-burner Best gas grill Char-Broil/ZDNET This gas grill from Char-Broil is great for multi-taskers with has an electronic ignition button to ensure quick and easy grill lighting and a built-in thermometer makes it easy to check cooking temperatures as you grill. Plus, a 10,000 BTU side burner lets you cook sauces and sides or keep appetizers warm while grilling your main course. View now at Amazon View now at Target

An outdoor TV

Your outdoor area is for entertaining, and what better way to entertain than by watching a game, a movie, or stream the latest binge-worthy TV show outside? The best outdoor TVs have bright displays and durable builds so you can watch anything no matter the weather.

Element Electronics Partial Sun Outdoor Roku TV Best budget outdoor TV Element Electronics/ZDNET The tempered, anti-glare screen on this outdoor TV is twice as bright as indoor models, so it can handle any bright environment, like your back patio on a sunny summer day. The Element Roku also has a IP55 rating, meaning it's weatherproof against water, dirt, humidity, and even snow. View now at Walmart View now at Element Electronics

A speaker

Music is essential to a party. Therefore, so is a capable speaker. Whether it's a complete sound system or a portable speaker to bring with you on the go we've rounded up a few picks sure to get (and keep) the party going.

Sonos Roam Best portable speaker Sonos/ZDNET If your summer get-together is taking you to the lake or a campsite, a portable speaker like the Sonos Roam is a great given its full sound and IP67 waterproof status. Sonos Roam uses dual Class-H digital amplifiers with a tweeter and mid-woofer, which promises a dynamic sound, regardless of range. View now at Best Buy View now at B&H Photo

Rocksteady Stadium Subwoofer and Speakers Best speaker with built-in subwoofer Rocksteady/ZDNET These speakers from Rocksteady are each a dual type of speaker that includes a tweeter with a mid-bass driver and bass drums to produce incredible sound. Essentially, you get full surround-sound at a relatively mid-tier luxury speaker price. This is an entirely flexible unit that allows you to connect multiple speakers at the same time, greatly expanding your outdoor listening area. View now at Amazon View now at Walmart

Polk Atrium 4 Best speaker set Polk/ZDNET If you're worried about wires and water, the Polk totes a waterproof rating to put your mind at ease, allowing you to focus on the sound with a Bass Boost that lets you really feel the music. With 80 watts of power, the speaker promises to overpower background noise, putting the sound of your music over sounds of nearby traffic or competing party's inferior music taste. View now at Amazon View now at B&H Photo

A projector

If an outdoor TV isn't feasible for your outdoor space, a projector is a great way to bring entertainment outside or on the go. You can sit back and watch your favorite movie on a bigger screen with crisp displays using simple Bluetooth connections to stream. Here are our top picks for the best outdoor projectors.

Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 Best projector for easy set up Epson/ZDNET The Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 smart streaming laser projector uses Epson MicroLaser Array Technology to accept content in clear, 4K picture and display video in clear, bright color. It uses a sound system designed by Yamaha, promising sound so powerful you won't need or miss a soundbar. At 4.7 pounds and featuring a sleek design, the Epson is both portable and stylish. View now at Amazon View now at Best Buy

A cooler

A summer party isn't complete without some beverages. Whether its water, soda, or adult beverages, you need a reliable cooler to keep the drinks cold. Here are some of our favorite coolers.

Yeti Tundra Hard Haul Cooler Best cooler for high-performance insulation Yeti/ZDNET Yeti's insulation design, called Permafrost, uses pressure-insulated polyurethane foam walls, ensuring items stay cold for days at a time. It can hold up to 26 cans with ice, and coming in 12 fun colors, it'll be easy to tell which one belongs to your party. View now at Amazon View now at REI

Igloo Polar 120-quart Cooler Best budget cooler Igloo/ZDNET The Polar 120-quart cooler from Igloo is an excellent choice for those looking for serious capacity at a budget-friendly price point. The insulation technology holds ice for up to five days, and the threaded drain plug make for an easier emptying and cleaning process. View now at Amazon View now at Walmart

RTIC Ultralight 52 Best lightweight cooler RTIC/ZDNET At just 21 pounds, this cooler is much lighter than other options, making it great for portability and travel. It holds up to 70 cans (with no ice) so there's plenty of room to stock a beverages for your party. View now at Walmart

You might also need