Google TV adds over 800 free channels. How to access them

Accessing all of your video streaming content can come at a hefty cost -- juggling different streaming service subscriptions while also paying for cable. Google TV is now getting 800 free channels to help ease your streaming experience and costs.

On Tuesday, Google announced a new live TV experience on its Google TV platform, which allows users to browse more than 800 free TV channels in one place.

The channels come from multiple providers such as Tubi, Plex, and Haystack News, and can all be found in the Live tab. Premium programming such as news channels from NBC, ABC, CBS, and FOX are also available.

If you'd like to access channels in other languages, that is also included. Google TV's programming is available in more than 10 languages including Spanish, Hindi, and Japanese, according to the blog post.

In addition, Google is launching free built-in channels from Google TV that can be easily accessed without any additional steps.

The best part is that Google TV has no subscription fees. If you have a premium live TV subscription from Sling or YouTube, you will be able to access it in the Live tab too, consolidating all your channels in one place.

Google TV US device owners, including Chromecast with Google TV and TVs with Google TV built-in from Sony, TCL, Hisense, and Philips, will be able to access the experience. Android TV devices can expect a rollout later in the year.