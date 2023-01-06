A look at all the MSI laptops announced at CES 2023. MSI

While we covered it in our Day 1 CES recap, in case you missed it this week, MSI dropped its latest lineup of laptops during the tech event in Las Vegas.

The new lineup of laptops adds new models of the Vector, Raider Stealth, Sword, Katana, and of course, the biggest powerhouse to come out of MSI in recent years, an upgraded version of the Titan GT. This also comes in addition to the Creator Series laptop, Pulse, and Cyborg announcements, too.

The models upgrade users' experience not only by adjusting the gaming displays to a 16:10 ratio, but also received a brand new cooling pipes design. The new design offers separated and shared cooling pipes as well as a dedicated pipe for VRAM to stabilize gaming performance.

Users can expect both the implementation of the recently announced Intel 13th gen CPU chipsets. While they will all come with Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics cards, many of them will include the new Nvidia 40 series GPU units that were announced earlier this week, too. You'll have to check the specs yourself, as the GPU units will vary in these laptops, but you can expect an improvement in gaming performance.

For fans of the Titan, you can expect the 4080 and 4090 Series as a part of its build, while the sleeker Stealth 16 and 14 will offer the 4070 (and the 4060 will also be available in the 14).

The MSI Stealth 16 gets a sleeker build and will come in two colors. MSI

While there's no word yet on when pre-orders will begin, you can expect it to occur later this spring. If you're looking for an MSI laptop right now, we covered two deals today regarding MSI sales: the MSI Sword, and my personal favorite, the MSI Stealth GS66.

CES may be wrapping up, but we're still bringing you our final thoughts on the largest tech conference in the US, including the verdict for the best tech we saw at CES as well as more of other announcements from Lenovo, HTC, and even John Deere.