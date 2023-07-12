Groceries are also cheaper on Amazon Prime Day. Here's how

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

If Amazon isn't your go-to for groceries, it may be time to take another look. Prime members can save up to 50% on grocery delivery online during Prime Day, with deals on anything from produce to cleaning supplies.

While I rely on bulk savings from stores like Costco for groceries and household items, Amazon Fresh is my go-to when we face an empty pack of baby wipes or watch the last drop of milk fall into the morning cereal. I can order my groceries as my kids go to bed and have them at my doorstep by the time I wake up the next day without having to do a thing.

As I found myself out of baby wipes and other household items during Prime Day and doing my weekly Amazon Fresh order, I was pleasantly surprised by all the deals available on grocery items. Prime members can save $20 off orders over $100 during Prime Day using the code FRESHSAVE20 at checkout until midnight July 12. Once redeemed, they will receive a second discount code for a second $20 off their next order over $100, valid during August.

Amazon is also featuring a variety of $1 deals items, including on Lunchables, in case you need to stock up for your kids in summer camp, as well as Buy 1, get 1 free offers. All in all, I saved $59.01 on a $195 order, which was certainly nice.

The cheapest way to buy groceries from Amazon is to get them from Amazon Fresh rather than the Whole Foods Market store of groceries on the Amazon app or website. Amazon Fresh is an Amazon grocery store that offers same-day delivery for Prime members. I've found most of the same brands I find at my local grocery stores, with few exceptions and few price differences, some slightly cheaper, some slightly more expensive.