Black Friday 2022 arrived at a time when many of us are feeling the effects of inflation and supply chain issues. With higher prices at the store and increased energy costs, I'm certainly one of many looking for any and all ways to save money.
The Sense Flex Home Energy Monitor can help you do just that: with real-time whole-home energy monitoring, you can see patterns in energy consumption, determine your overall carbon footprint, and find things like energy vampires within your home, helping you identify what changes to make to reduce your energy bill.
This home energy monitor is a smart device that is installed on your electrical panel to give you the capability of tracking your home's energy consumption.
Once it's connected to your home's electrical panel, you can view real-time energy insights on a mobile app right from your phone, and can let you know when a device is left on and just how much it's costing you to run it every month. I'm looking at you, single-serve coffeemaker.
Sense offers two options for whole-home energy monitoring, via the Sense monitor, which tracks real-time energy use, features machine-learning device detection, historical usage and trends, and bill tracking; as well as the Sense Flex, which comes with additional Flex sensors plus dedicated circuit monitoring, or split-service 400A systems, or standby generators, or solar monitoring.