Black Friday and Cyber Monday just passed, but that doesn't mean you have to give up on finding a good deal. Whether you're prepping for holiday gifts or just taking advantage of seasonal price drops, we made it a little easier and compiled the best tech deals Target has to offer.
Target has an expansive catalog of items on sale, but we only picked items that have at least a 20% discount since we know there's lots of gift-giving going on. We included all kinds of devices, from smartwatches to TVs and wireless headphones. So, if you're looking for a discount, we've got you covered.
If you're doing all or most of your holiday shopping at Target, it's important to know that the prices included in this list are how much you'll pay if you buy the item online, and prices will vary if you decide to buy an item in-store. Typically, buying online is cheaper, regardless of whether you then have it shipped or pick it up from the store.
If you're looking for all holiday deals, our experts searched other major retailers, like Walmart, Costco, Best Buy, Amazon, and Newegg to help you find the best Cyber Monday deals still available.
Below are the 15 best Target deals we could find right now. Farther down the page, we'll be adding other interesting deals we spotted at Target.
These wireless Bluetooth over-the-ear earphones are totally wireless and water-resistant with a built-in microphone. They're great for listening to music or podcasts while exercising, but offer noise isolation and up to 9 hours of battery life suitable for general listening too. With true wireless capabilities, you can use volume and track controls on each earbud and easily connect these earphones with your Apple devices. Add these to your Target cart and save $100 when you purchase online.
Vizio's full-range sound bar offers two speakers that deliver high-quality audio. This sound bar has built-in Dialogue EQ Mode, which amplifies the dialogue in your favorite show or movie so you don't have to constantly fiddle with the volume. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can pair this sound bar with any Bluetooth-capable device and connect your favorite voice assistant for hands-free controls. Add this sound bar to your Target cart and save $70 when purchased online.
Amazon's streaming media player includes 4K viewing, live and free TV channels, Dolby Atmos audio, and Alexa voice control. When buying online, you can get this Fire TV Stick 50% off at Target.
For Target's Cyber Monday deals, we considered that people look for deals that are at least 20% off, especially when looking for holiday gifts. So, we scanned Target's website for the most in-demand, top-quality devices and included the ones with the steepest discounts. But make sure to check back here, as some of these deals will still be available the day after Cyber Monday.
Scouring through deals means comparing prices across many retailers and finding the ones that make the most sense without compromising quality. Many of these products have been reviewed by ZDNET experts to help you make an informed decision before you make a purchase.
Black Friday is always the Friday following Thanksgiving Day. This year, Black Friday was on Nov. 25.
Cyber Monday is the Monday after Thanksgiving and is when most online retailers have a holiday sale. This year, Cyber Monday was on Nov. 28.
