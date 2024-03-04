'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This is the perfect bedside GaN USB-C fast charger (and it's on sale right now)
ZDNET's key takeaways
- Ugreen Nexode Pro 65W 3-port fast charger is available from Amazon for $56 (or $48 with Amazon Prime).
- It's compact and perfect for smartphones, tablets, and smaller laptops.
- I haven't found a con to this unit yet.
The adage 'Bigger isn't always better' holds particularly true for power adapters. Many readers express a desire for the largest, most potent chargers available, a sentiment that reveals a common misconception about power needs Ask them a few questions about what they want to power, and you find that they usually need it for a smartphone, tablet, and earbuds.
Investing in a gargantuan charger, brimming with ports and capable of delivering 140W, is unnecessary if your power needs don't match its output.
Even if you own a power-hungry MacBook Pro, such a high-capacity charger isn't always a necessity. There are plenty of times when I'll travel with a 100W or 65W charger and put up with the fact that it will take longer to charge my laptop.
In many cases, a smaller charger is the superior choice. A prime example is the Ugreen Nexode Pro 65W 3-port fast charger, which exemplifies efficiency and portability.
Note that I've tested the UK version of this charger; however, aside from the plug design, its specifications mirror those of the US version. The US version features a foldaway plug, which means that it is more compact than the UK version and thus more conducive to travel.View at Amazon
Ugreen Nexode Pro 65W 3-port fast charger features
- 2 x USB-C ports, 1 x USB-A port
- 65W maximum total output
- Max 65W output in single-port configuration
- Intelligent current distribution
- GaN (gallium nitride) technology offers faster, more powerful charging with less heat generation, and a smaller, lightweight design
- Port power outputs:
USB-C1/C2 Output: 5V 3A | 9V 3A | 12V 3A | 15V 3A |20V 3.25A - 65W Max
USB-A Output: 5V 3A | 9V 2A | 12V 1.5A | 10V 2.25A - 22.5W max.
Let's address the crucial questions upfront: does this charger fulfill its promises as per the spec sheet, and more importantly, does it operate safely?
Good news! The Nexode Pro 65W 3-port fast charger excelled in all my standard tests for sustained power output under prolonged heavy loads. Also, as is my practice, I carried out thermal checks under the heaviest loads possible, and while I did record spot temperatures of 48.3°C/118.9°F, this is acceptable and within the safe "no injury" temperature range.
Note: ASTM C1055 -- the Standard Guide for Heated System Surface Conditions that Produce Contact Burn Injuries -- states that the average person can touch objects up to 60°C/140°F for up to five seconds without sustaining irreversible burn injuries.
This charger does exactly what it says it will do on the spec sheet, and it does it safely. Sure, the temperatures are such that you shouldn't throw a blanket or duvet over this charger when it's in use, but you shouldn't be doing that with any charger.
This charger is also small -- Ugreen claims that it is 55% smaller than Apple's 96W charger, which might not seem like a fair fight given that this is only a 65W unit -- but you can still use it to power a MacBook Pro. The size, along with the folding prongs, makes it convenient for throwing into a bag for travel, and the two USB-C ports and single USB-A offer a lot of charging possibilities on a nightstand or when traveling.
Impressively, for devices such as the M2 MacBook Air, using a single port can elevate the battery from zero to 51% in just 30 minutes.
ZDNET's buying advice
The Ugreen Nexode Pro 65W 3-port fast charger is a superb charger for those who don't need to have the biggest, most powerful charger. This is perfect for overnight charging on a nightstand, taking with you when you travel, or for plugging in next to the couch to keep your tablet charged while you watch your favorite shows.
And unlike a lot of the cheaper alternatives, this unit supports the 45W Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0 protocol. This means that Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra owners can get a full charge in an hour (note that you will need a 5A charging cable).
At $56, this charger represents a sound investment -- offering robust, premium quality and reliable safety for years to come.