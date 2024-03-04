This is the perfect bedside GaN USB-C fast charger (and it's on sale right now)

Ugreen Nexode Pro 65W 3-port fast charger Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Ugreen Nexode Pro 65W 3-port fast charger is available from Amazon for $56

It's compact and perfect for smartphones, tablets, and smaller laptops.



I haven't found a con to this unit yet.

The adage 'Bigger isn't always better' holds particularly true for power adapters. Many readers express a desire for the largest, most potent chargers available, a sentiment that reveals a common misconception about power needs Ask them a few questions about what they want to power, and you find that they usually need it for a smartphone, tablet, and earbuds.

Investing in a gargantuan charger, brimming with ports and capable of delivering 140W, is unnecessary if your power needs don't match its output.

Even if you own a power-hungry MacBook Pro, such a high-capacity charger isn't always a necessity. There are plenty of times when I'll travel with a 100W or 65W charger and put up with the fact that it will take longer to charge my laptop.

In many cases, a smaller charger is the superior choice. A prime example is the Ugreen Nexode Pro 65W 3-port fast charger, which exemplifies efficiency and portability.

Note that I've tested the UK version of this charger; however, aside from the plug design, its specifications mirror those of the US version. The US version features a foldaway plug, which means that it is more compact than the UK version and thus more conducive to travel.

Ugreen Nexode Pro 65W 3-port fast charger features

2 x USB-C ports, 1 x USB-A port

65W maximum total output

Max 65W output in single-port configuration

Intelligent current distribution

GaN (gallium nitride) technology offers faster, more powerful charging with less heat generation, and a smaller, lightweight design

Port power outputs:

USB-C1/C2 Output: 5V 3A | 9V 3A | 12V 3A | 15V 3A |20V 3.25A - 65W Max

USB-A Output: 5V 3A | 9V 2A | 12V 1.5A | 10V 2.25A - 22.5W max.

Port power outputs. Ugreen

Let's address the crucial questions upfront: does this charger fulfill its promises as per the spec sheet, and more importantly, does it operate safely?

Good news! The Nexode Pro 65W 3-port fast charger excelled in all my standard tests for sustained power output under prolonged heavy loads. Also, as is my practice, I carried out thermal checks under the heaviest loads possible, and while I did record spot temperatures of 48.3°C/118.9°F, this is acceptable and within the safe "no injury" temperature range.

Note: ASTM C1055 -- the Standard Guide for Heated System Surface Conditions that Produce Contact Burn Injuries -- states that the average person can touch objects up to 60°C/140°F for up to five seconds without sustaining irreversible burn injuries.

Thermal image of the charger under heavy load. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

This charger does exactly what it says it will do on the spec sheet, and it does it safely. Sure, the temperatures are such that you shouldn't throw a blanket or duvet over this charger when it's in use, but you shouldn't be doing that with any charger.

This charger is also small -- Ugreen claims that it is 55% smaller than Apple's 96W charger, which might not seem like a fair fight given that this is only a 65W unit -- but you can still use it to power a MacBook Pro. The size, along with the folding prongs, makes it convenient for throwing into a bag for travel, and the two USB-C ports and single USB-A offer a lot of charging possibilities on a nightstand or when traveling.

The Ugreen Nexode Pro 65W 3-port fast charger is an impressively well-engineered charger. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Impressively, for devices such as the M2 MacBook Air, using a single port can elevate the battery from zero to 51% in just 30 minutes.

The Ugreen Nexode Pro 65W 3-port fast charger is a superb charger for those who don't need to have the biggest, most powerful charger. This is perfect for overnight charging on a nightstand, taking with you when you travel, or for plugging in next to the couch to keep your tablet charged while you watch your favorite shows.

And unlike a lot of the cheaper alternatives, this unit supports the 45W Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0 protocol. This means that Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra owners can get a full charge in an hour (note that you will need a 5A charging cable).

At $56, this charger represents a sound investment -- offering robust, premium quality and reliable safety for years to come.