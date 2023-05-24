How to find which files are taking up the most storage space in Google Drive

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
A few years ago, I had to up my Google Drive storage to 2 TB because I continually bumped up against the maximum space of a smaller cloud account. Since the increase, I haven't (yet) had to worry about Google Drive storage.
If you've not made the jump into the terabyte levels of storage on Google Drive, you might be having trouble with space. When you run into that issue, the first question might be, "What's using all of my storage?" Most likely, pictures and videos are the culprits. However, you might be surprised that, at some point during your work with Drive, you've uploaded larger files that continue to consume your storage space…until you delete them.
Also: Google Drive has a new search filter to make it even easier to find your files
But how do you find out what's gobbling up all that space?
There's actually a simple method for uncovering that information -- and I'm going to show you how it's done.
Also: The top cloud storage services
What you'll need: To do this, you'll need a valid Google account and a web browser. I'll first demonstrate on the web version of Google Drive and then demonstrate on the Android app.
On the left side of the window, you'll see the Storage entry just above Get More Storage. Click Storage to open the Storage viewer.
In the resulting window, the files should be listed by size, with the largest at the top. If not, click the Storage Used arrow until it's pointing down. You should now see the largest files saved to Google Drive.
To delete a file, you simply select it and then click the Trash icon near the top of the window. If you want to select multiple entries, hold the Shift key on your keyboard and select all you want. After making your selections, click the Trash icon and say goodbye to those large files taking up your space.
Open the Google Drive app on your mobile device and tap the three horizontal lines button near the top left. From the resulting menu, tap Storage.
On the resulting page, tap Clean Up Space at the bottom to open the Storage Manager.
On the next screen, scroll down to Large Items and then swipe to the left until you see Large Files. Tap to open that section.
To delete specific files, tap the associated circle for any file to be deleted and then tap the Trash icon that appears in the top right corner of the window.
And that's all there is to locate and delete the larger files hanging out in your Google Drive account. Just make sure to not randomly delete files to reclaim space. Delete wisely, so you don't regret losing a particularly important file.