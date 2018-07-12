Is Apple preparing a massive hardware refresh?

If you've been patiently waiting for Apple to refresh some of its aging hardware, you might not have to wait much longer before being able to put down some serious cash in exchange for some shiny new hardware.

According to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and as reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has some a big hardware refresh on the way spanning many devices coming by the end of this year.

Here's a rundown of what Kuo says is incoming on the hardware front:

Three updated iPhones - This consists of a 5.8-inch OLED iPhone, a super-sized 6.5-inch OLED iPhone Plus, and a cheaper 6.1-inch LCD iPhone.

- This consists of a 5.8-inch OLED iPhone, a super-sized 6.5-inch OLED iPhone Plus, and a cheaper 6.1-inch LCD iPhone. Two updated iPad Pros - According to the report there will be new 12.9- and 11-inch iPad Pros with Face ID technology.

- According to the report there will be new 12.9- and 11-inch iPad Pros with Face ID technology. A bunch of new Macs - According to Kuo the iMac, MacBook Pro, MacBook, and the Mac Mini will get a refresh with the MacBook Air being possibly replaced with a new cheap laptop.

- According to Kuo the iMac, MacBook Pro, MacBook, and the Mac Mini will get a refresh with the MacBook Air being possibly replaced with a new cheap laptop. New Apple Watch models - These are reported to have 1.57-inch 1.78-inch displays and feature enhanced heat rate detection.

- These are reported to have 1.57-inch 1.78-inch displays and feature enhanced heat rate detection. AirPower charger - This wireless charger that was announced back in September of last year that could simultaneously charge an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and the AirPods carry case could finally be released.

- This wireless charger that was announced back in September of last year that could simultaneously charge an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and the AirPods carry case could finally be released. AirPods - These have been rumored for some time now.

Will all this hardware be unveiled at the same time as the new iPhone -- which will probably be in September -- or will Apple spread them out over multiple events in the run up to the holidays?

