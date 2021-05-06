Apple AirTag, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Oppo Find X3 Pro, and more: ZDNet's reviews roundup

First look: Apple's 'Spring Loaded' event [pictures]
Here's a peek at the products making an appearance at Apple's first big launch event of 2021.
Apple finally launched its AirTag tracker. The $29 tag is easy to use, and it leverages the Find My network to privately crowdsource the location of tags. The bottom line is if you're an iPhone user, there's no reason to buy a Tile product over an AirTag. The end experience with the AirTag is a more reliable search and rescue platform at an affordable price.
For more see: AirTags review: Tile trounced by the power of Apple's Find My network
This phone offers a good set of features at a mid-range (£/$350) price point. A distinctive chassis design, IP67 dust/water resistance, a 3.5mm headset jack and 6GB of RAM plus 128GB of internal storage give it broad appeal, with dual SIM, 5G and MicroSD support adding to the mix. Add in the Super AMOLED screen and the Snapdragon 750G chipset, and you're looking at an attractive package.
For more see: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G review: A serious mid-range 5G contender
This phone benefits from a superb 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, great battery life and some good innovations in the ColorOS Android overlay, as well as a superb macro camera mode. The digital zoom capabilities are less pleasing. There's plenty on offer here, but the four-figure price tag may give many prospective buyers pause for thought.
For more see: Oppo Find X3 Pro review: Flagship smartphone features at a premium price
TCL has packed a lot into the 20 Pro 5G. Pricing in Europe at launch is €549. Beyond the beauty, this phone features a lot of great technology to help you get work done, protect your eyes from display fatigue, and keep you connected with 5G technology.
For more see: TCL 20 Pro 5G first impressions: Stunning design, lovely display, capable quad-camera system
The new RedMagic 6 is optimized for mobile gaming, but its flagship specifications also make it a solid phone for getting work done. Gaming was a joy on the RedMagic 6 so when you take a break from work, you can have a pleasant gaming session right on your phone. The $599 price is also reasonable given the high-end specifications.
For more see: RedMagic 6 first look review: High performance gaming phone with big display and battery to get work done
The 13-inch screen won't suit every use case, and the paucity of ports and connectors may put some potential buyers off. The premium pricing might be prohibitive, too. But with a starting weight of 907g, an excellent keyboard, plus good display and audio subsystems, the first-generation ThinkPad X1 Nano should hit the spot for a lot of mobile professionals.
For more see: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano review: Slim, lightweight, durable, expensive
The unique selling point of this device is its second screen. The extra viewing area and software features offered by the ScreenPad Plus may have appeal, especially to creative users. However, these benefits are offset by a compressed keyboard, the lack of a wrist rest and the right-aligned, portrait-mode touchpad.
For more see: Asus ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482) review: An improved dual-screen design, but usability issues persist
If battery life is your main priority, then Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019) still holds the crown among high-end, large-screen laptops. But if you simply need a powerful desktop-replacement laptop that can handle a wide range of graphics and design work, then Gigabyte's Aero 17 HDR XC is a good choice that's competitively priced for its market.
For more see: Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR XC review: A 17-inch creator laptop with excellent graphics performance
This mid-range laptop stands out by virtue of its rugged design. Most people who are working at home won't need that durability. But if you need to work outdoors in challenging environments where water, dust and debris threaten the safety of your laptop, then the Enduro N3 should earn its keep.
For more see: Acer Enduro N3 review: Thin and light, for a rugged laptop
The Venu 2/2S offer some useful updates to help keep you informed about your overall health and spend more time with the watch between charges. It's a solid upgrade from the first generation model and may be one of the most attractive Garmin devices for casual athletes and those looking for an excellent daily activity tracker.
For more see: Garmin Venu 2 GPS sports watch review: A lovely display, long battery life, and extensive health data
If you are looking for a rugged smartwatch for an affordable price, then the T-Rex Pro is a great option. It is priced hundreds less than other high-end outdoor enthusiast watches, but the materials are also not as premium. That said, the watch is well built and very comfortable for extended wear.
For more see: Amazfit T-Rex Pro review: Affordable, rugged, long-lasting GPS sports watch
Monoprice has done a fantastic job with the Monolith M-TWE earbuds and at the current sale price of $100 they really can't be beat. They are comfortable, sound great, last for many hours, and even come with a three-year replacement warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee, so there is no risk in trying them out.
For more see: Monoprice Monolith M-TWE review: $100 wireless earbuds that rock with noise cancellation, long battery life, and superb sound
This is the battery-powered Wave Mini (£69/$79.99), which adds mould detection to the company's other air-quality sensors. If you're trying to improve air quality in a home or office (or find out whether changes you've already made to ventilation are effective), it could prove useful.
For more see: Airthings Wave Mini, hands on: A simple but effective indoor air quality monitor
The PictoScanner is basically just a lightbox, and the app is not particularly well featured. Still, the lightbox itself is easy to assemble, and the app is straightforward to use for basic image digitising. The app could be more feature-rich, but with so many editing apps available perhaps there's an argument for keeping it simple here.
For more see: PictoScanner, hands on: Simple and affordable smartphone-based film scanning
