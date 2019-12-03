Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch), Panasonic Toughbook 55, Huawei Nova 5T, Amazon Echo Buds, and more: Reviews round-up

When it comes to wireless earbuds, you might think the new AirPods Pro are the best available, but it is clear they are not the best for everyone. The $130 price of the new Amazon Echo Buds is right for the quality of music and functionality. We thought the Echo Buds sounded great. The Amazon Echo Buds don't blaze new trails in earbud technology, but they offer what people need for exercise or commuting, while providing easy Alexa hands-free functionality.

