Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro, Lenovo ThinkPad T490s, Honor 20, and more: Reviews round-up

This is not an automated robot cleaner. You need to lift the robot off its charging station each time you want to use it, fill it with water, and take it to the area you want to have cleaned. But this is a superb addition to any home or office with hard flooring — and if you hate washing floors — and have $250 to spare, go and buy one of these. You will not be disappointed.

