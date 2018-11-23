Black Friday 2018: Top tech deals under $100

  • Google Smart TV Kit

    Google Smart TV Kit

    Over Black Friday, a decent bundle on offer is the Google Home mini and third-generation Google Chromecast.

    Price: $45 (reduced from: $74)

    See also: Best Jet Black Friday 2018 deals

    Via: Jet

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Kindle ebooks

    Kindle ebooks

    If you're looking to pick up a new book or two to read over Christmas, the Amazon Kindle store is offering discounts of up to 80 percent on select titles.

    Price: $Varies

    See also: Best Black Friday 2018 deals

    Via: Amazon

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Amazon Fire TV Cube

    Amazon Fire TV Cube

    The Amazon Fire TV Cube, a media streaming player which can be controlled through the Alexa voice assistant, is on offer over Black Friday for a substantial discount.

    Price: $59.99 (reduced from: $119.99)

    Via: Amazon

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Amazon Echo Dot

    Amazon Echo Dot

    The Amazon Echo Dot, the smaller cousin of the Echo smart speaker, is an affordable way to enter the world of smart home controls and hands-free content streaming.

    Price: $24 (reduced from: $49.99)

    Via: Amazon

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Philips Hue lighting

    Philips Hue lighting

    If you do not want to spend a fortune but are interested in smart, IoT lighting, you may want to check out Philips Hue deals over Black Friday. On the day, the company is offering discounts of up to 40 percent.

    Price: $Various

    Via: Amazon

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Steam games

    Steam games

    Steam is also hoping to grab a slice of the action over Black Friday with a range of substantial discounts on a variety of game titles.

    Price: $Varies

    Via: Steam

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Roku

    Roku

    Over the Black Friday sale, you can purchase a Roku streaming stick, which gives you access to a range of content such as movies, television shows, and apps, for a discount over at Target.

    Price: $30 (reduced from: $49.99)

    Via: Target

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Google Home Hub

    Google Home Hub

    This Black Friday, Google is offering a $50 discount on the Google Home Hub, a visual smart home controller and containing the firm's voice-based assistant.

    Price: $99 (reduced from: $149)

    Via: Google

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Case-Mate

    Case-Mate

    Case-Mate is offering up to 30 percent off a range of smartphone covers suitable for Apple and Samsung devices over the Black Friday event.

    Price: $Varies

    Via: Amazon

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Lenovo IdeaPad 130s

    Lenovo IdeaPad 130s

    The Lenovo IdeaPad 130s (Intel Celeron N4000, 2GB, 32GB SSD) is a steal over Black Friday and is available at a discount rate from midnight on Thanksgiving.

    Price: $99

    See also: Best Lenovo Black Friday 2018 deals: ThinkPad laptops and more

    Via: Lenovo

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Amazon Fire 7 tablet

    Amazon Fire 7 tablet

    A budget-friendly tablet available over the shopping event is the Amazon Fire 7 tablet. The 7-inch mobile device is on offer with 8GB storage, a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, and 1GB RAM.

    Price: $29.99 (reduced from: $49.99)

    See also: Best tablet Black Friday deals: Apple iPad, Amazon Fire, and more

    Via: Amazon

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Amazon Fire HD 10

    Amazon Fire HD 10

    For an Amazon tablet with more power, you may want to consider the Amazon Fire HD 10, an Alexa-compatible, 10.1-inch tablet with up to a 1.8 GHz quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, and 32 or 64GB storage over the holiday season, now available for under $100.

    Price: $99.99 (reduced from: $149.99)

    See also: Best tablet Black Friday deals: Apple iPad, Amazon Fire, and more

    Via: Amazon

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker

    JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker

    The portable JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker, equipped with a 3000mAh battery and offering up to 12 hours' playback, is on offer over the sales event.

    Price: $59.95 (reduced from: $99.95)

    Via: Dell

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Pads

    Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Pads

    If standard charging times simply aren't quick enough, you can pick up a pack of two fast charge wireless pads over at Samsung for a discount on Black Friday.

    The pads can be used to charge Galaxy Note8, Note5, Galaxy S6 edge+, S7, S7 edge, S8, or S8+ devices.

    Price: $39.99 (reduced from: $99.99)

    Via: Samsung

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • SanDisk Cruzer 64GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive

    SanDisk Cruzer 64GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive

    You can never have too many flash drives and external storage options, and if you need to pick one or two up to backup or transport media, the SanDisk Cruzer 64GB USB 2.0 thumb drives for a steep discount over Black Friday.

    Price: $9.99 (reduced from: $39.99)

    Via: Amazon

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • San Disk Ultra 128GB Micro SDXC card

    San Disk Ultra 128GB Micro SDXC card

    San Disk is offering a worthwhile discount on Ultra 128GB Micro SDXC cards over Black Friday.

    Price: $19.99 (reduced from: $29.96)

    Via: Amazon

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

You don't have to spend a fortune over Black Friday to enjoy good deals on technology, gadgets, and gifts.

