Black Friday 2018: Top tech deals under $100

Black Friday 2018: The best deals in tech roundup
Over this week you can snap up some great deals in everything from PCs to gaming, smartphones, tablets, and more.
Over Black Friday, a decent bundle on offer is the Google Home mini and third-generation Google Chromecast.
Price: $45 (reduced from: $74)
See also: Best Jet Black Friday 2018 deals
Via: Jet
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
If you're looking to pick up a new book or two to read over Christmas, the Amazon Kindle store is offering discounts of up to 80 percent on select titles.
Price: $Varies
See also: Best Black Friday 2018 deals
Via: Amazon
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
The Amazon Fire TV Cube, a media streaming player which can be controlled through the Alexa voice assistant, is on offer over Black Friday for a substantial discount.
Price: $59.99 (reduced from: $119.99)
Via: Amazon
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
The Amazon Echo Dot, the smaller cousin of the Echo smart speaker, is an affordable way to enter the world of smart home controls and hands-free content streaming.
Price: $24 (reduced from: $49.99)
Via: Amazon
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
If you do not want to spend a fortune but are interested in smart, IoT lighting, you may want to check out Philips Hue deals over Black Friday. On the day, the company is offering discounts of up to 40 percent.
Price: $Various
Via: Amazon
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Steam is also hoping to grab a slice of the action over Black Friday with a range of substantial discounts on a variety of game titles.
Price: $Varies
Via: Steam
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Over the Black Friday sale, you can purchase a Roku streaming stick, which gives you access to a range of content such as movies, television shows, and apps, for a discount over at Target.
Price: $30 (reduced from: $49.99)
Via: Target
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
This Black Friday, Google is offering a $50 discount on the Google Home Hub, a visual smart home controller and containing the firm's voice-based assistant.
Price: $99 (reduced from: $149)
Via: Google
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Case-Mate is offering up to 30 percent off a range of smartphone covers suitable for Apple and Samsung devices over the Black Friday event.
Price: $Varies
Via: Amazon
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
The Lenovo IdeaPad 130s (Intel Celeron N4000, 2GB, 32GB SSD) is a steal over Black Friday and is available at a discount rate from midnight on Thanksgiving.
Price: $99
See also: Best Lenovo Black Friday 2018 deals: ThinkPad laptops and more
Via: Lenovo
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
A budget-friendly tablet available over the shopping event is the Amazon Fire 7 tablet. The 7-inch mobile device is on offer with 8GB storage, a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, and 1GB RAM.
Price: $29.99 (reduced from: $49.99)
See also: Best tablet Black Friday deals: Apple iPad, Amazon Fire, and more
Via: Amazon
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
For an Amazon tablet with more power, you may want to consider the Amazon Fire HD 10, an Alexa-compatible, 10.1-inch tablet with up to a 1.8 GHz quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, and 32 or 64GB storage over the holiday season, now available for under $100.
Price: $99.99 (reduced from: $149.99)
See also: Best tablet Black Friday deals: Apple iPad, Amazon Fire, and more
Via: Amazon
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
The portable JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker, equipped with a 3000mAh battery and offering up to 12 hours' playback, is on offer over the sales event.
Price: $59.95 (reduced from: $99.95)
Via: Dell
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
If standard charging times simply aren't quick enough, you can pick up a pack of two fast charge wireless pads over at Samsung for a discount on Black Friday.
The pads can be used to charge Galaxy Note8, Note5, Galaxy S6 edge+, S7, S7 edge, S8, or S8+ devices.
Price: $39.99 (reduced from: $99.99)
Via: Samsung
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
You can never have too many flash drives and external storage options, and if you need to pick one or two up to backup or transport media, the SanDisk Cruzer 64GB USB 2.0 thumb drives for a steep discount over Black Friday.
Price: $9.99 (reduced from: $39.99)
Via: Amazon
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
San Disk is offering a worthwhile discount on Ultra 128GB Micro SDXC cards over Black Friday.
Price: $19.99 (reduced from: $29.96)
Via: Amazon
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
You don't have to spend a fortune over Black Friday to enjoy good deals on technology, gadgets, and gifts.
Over Black Friday, a decent bundle on offer is the Google Home mini and third-generation Google Chromecast.
Price: $45 (reduced from: $74)
See also: Best Jet Black Friday 2018 deals
Via: Jet
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Join Discussion