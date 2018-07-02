Don't buy these Apple products (July 2018 edition)

Guidance: This is a lot of money for what is an ancient laptop.

Once Apple's thinnest and lightest laptop, it now is neither of these things, with the MacBook taking that spot in the lineup.

The MacBook Air was last given a significant upgrade back on March of 2015, and rumors that it is being discontinued have been circulating for months.

Apple could dramatically simplify its Mac lineup by letting this ancient one go.

Last updated: Minor update June 2017, but based on a March 2015 product