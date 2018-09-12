iPhone 2018 first look: Apple's launch event scene by scene (pictures)

Mobility
Apple will kick off its show at 10am PT (1pm ET) on Sept. 12, with what's expected to be a long list of product refreshes. Follow along for our live coverage.
Photo by: CNET
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
Apple started off the show with a Mission Impossible- themed video, showing a staffer running with a case that ultimately ends with CEO Tim Cook opening it.
What does the case contain? A slideshow clicker.
Photo by: Apple
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
Tim Cook is doing his usual introduction, talking about how the iPhone and iOS has changed our lives. He's giving a bit of a history run down, in comparison to now.
Photo by: Apple
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
Apple COO Jeff Williams is next up. He's introducing the latest version of the Apple Watch: Apple Watch Series 4. "Everything about it has been redesigned and reengineered," he said. "It all starts with a stunning new display. We pushed the screen right to the edges, and curved the corners to perfectly match the shape of the Watch." The new screen is over 30 percent larger.
Photo by: Apple
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
The digital crown has been reengineered and includes haptic feedback. The speaker has also been redesigned so that it is much louder. "Ask Siri something, and she comes back with volume," Williams explained. The mic has been moved to the other side, too, to reduce echo.
Photo by: Apple
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
Other features include a back made of black ceramic and sapphire crystal, allowing radio waves to pass through for better cell reception. The watch also has a new S4 chip inside that contains a dual-core 64-bit processor and a new GPU. This should deliver two-times faster performance.
The device's new accelerometer and gyroscope have two-times the dynamic range with eight-times faster sampling and up to 32 g-forces. There are a number of software tricks to complement these changes. For instance, the watch can now automatically detect falls and offer an Emergency SOS call. (It will start the call if you're immobile for a minute after the fall).
Photo by: Apple
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
Apple invited the president of the American Heart Association to stage, Dr. Ivor Benjamin, to discuss how the new watch has a built-in ECG scanner that's FDA approved.
Photo by: Apple
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
Apple Watch Series 4 has a starting price of $399 with GPS and $499 for cellular. Apple is keeping the Series 3 in the line, starting at $279. Apple Watch Series 4 GPS will be available in 26 markets at launch, cellular in 16 markets with 34 carriers. Orders open on Friday, and shipping starts on Sept. 21. Finally, Apple's watchOS 5 will be available on Sept. 17.
Photo by: Apple
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
Caption by: Élyse Betters-Picaro
