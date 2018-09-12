iPhone 2018 first look: Apple's launch event scene by scene (pictures)

Other features include a back made of black ceramic and sapphire crystal, allowing radio waves to pass through for better cell reception. The watch also has a new S4 chip inside that contains a dual-core 64-bit processor and a new GPU. This should deliver two-times faster performance.

The device's new accelerometer and gyroscope have two-times the dynamic range with eight-times faster sampling and up to 32 g-forces. There are a number of software tricks to complement these changes. For instance, the watch can now automatically detect falls and offer an Emergency SOS call. (It will start the call if you're immobile for a minute after the fall).