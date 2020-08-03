Microsoft Surface Book 3, Lenovo ThinkBook Plus, OnePlus Nord, Huawei P40 Pro+, and more: ZDNet's reviews round-up

The most obvious visual to the Surface Book 3 is its distinctive hinge. To our mind, the Surface Book would be much better served if the hinge did what it looked like it should be able to do, that is, flip all the way around to allow the display to rest on the back of the base. But for a top-of-the-line laptop that also has a top-of-the-line price, there is a lot to like about the Surface Book 3. And if battery capacity is a key decider for your next purchase, you'll be very happy with this hefty laptop.

