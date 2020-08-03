Microsoft Surface Book 3, Lenovo ThinkBook Plus, OnePlus Nord, Huawei P40 Pro+, and more: ZDNet's reviews round-up

OnePlus has done a good job with the Nord. It has a distinctive appearance, a great AMOLED screen and good front and rear cameras. In addition it supports 5G and two SIMs, the Oxygen OS is subtle but accomplished, the fast charging works a treat, and the alert slider is something every handset maker should emulate. On the downside, battery life is average, sound quality isn't great, and the speaker is easily muffled when you hold the phone in landscape mode. Still, as affordable phones go, the OnePlus Nord seems to have got the mix just about right.
