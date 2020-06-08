Programming languages, IT spending, cybersecurity risks, and more: ZDNet's research round-up

Academics disclosed a new vulnerability in the Bluetooth wireless protocol, broadly used to interconnect modern devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart IoT devices. The vulnerability, codenamed BIAS (Bluetooth Impersonation AttackS), impacts the classic version of the Bluetooth protocol. The research team tested the attack against a wide range of devices. Vendors of Bluetooth devices are expected to roll out firmware updates in the coming months to fix the issue.
