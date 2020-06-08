Programming languages, IT spending, cybersecurity risks, and more: ZDNet's research round-up

A new study by MobileIron reveals that C-level executives feel frustrated by mobile security protocols and often request to bypass them. The study shows that over two-thirds (68%) of C-level executives believe IT security compromises their personal privacy, and over three in five (62%) say security limits the usability of their devices. One in six (16%) have requested to bypass one of the organisation's security protocols over five times.

