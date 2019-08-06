Samsung Galaxy Note 10 charging accessories

  • CHOETECH Dual Wireless Charger, 5 Coils Qi Certified Fast Wireless Charging Pad

    This Qi-certified wireless charger features two charging mats, having the ability of charging two phones simultaneously at up to 18W output.

  • CHOETECH 15W Wireless Charger

    Built-in 2 coils offer a wide wireless charging area, which allows you to place your device in either portrait or landscape position. Featuring over charging and over temperature protection, never overcharges your battery or wastes energy.

  • CHOETECH Fast Wireless Charger, Qi-Certified

    Built-in dual-coils offer you much wider charging area than the general round wireless charging pad. Provides 10 percent faster charging than other standard Qi charger.

  • CHOETECH Wireless Car Charger, 10W/7.5W Qi-Certified

    Charge your device on when on the move with this high-power car charger. The powerful suction cup keeps your smartphone secure when you're out and about.

  • CHOETECH 72W USB Type C Wall Charger, USB-IF Certified 4 Ports with 60W Power Delivery

    Three smart USB-A Charging Ports and one PD USB C Port in a single charger, taking up just a single wall outlet. 

    Charge your Macbook, smartphone, and other devices simultaneously.

  • CHOETECH 36W/2-Port USB-C Car Charger, Power Delivery

    Experience up to four times faster charging speed than standard chargers with this Qualcomm Quick Charge 3. 0 car charger. 

    Quick car charger comes with advance circuit protections to prevent over charging, and a built-in LED light indicator (up to) helps to signify charge is ready to use.

  • CHOETECH USB C Charger, 18W Type-C Power Delivery

    USB-C and Power Delivery allow for faster charging. The ultra compact and lightweight ensure maximum portability wherever you want to go. Just slip into your bag or pocket and enjoy your trip.

  • CHOETECH USB C to USB C Cable, 2 Pack 100W

    These cables support 100W power delivery charging, allowing for the fastest charge possible. The 6.6Ft/1.8M length makes them the perfect choice for office, home, airport, or car.

Ahead of the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, let's take a look at some accessories you can get help you get the most out of it. Not interested in getting a Samsung Galaxy Note 10? No problem, as these accessories are compatible with other modern smartphones and devices.

