Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Microsoft Surface Go 2, Fujitsu Lifebook U7310, and more: ZDNet's reviews round-up

Apple 27-inch iMac, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, Google Pixel 4a, and more: ZDNet's reviews round-up
From Apple's latest Intel-based iMac to Google's new compact handset and Samsung's flagship Galaxy Note, here's the gear we tested in August.
If you want the ultimate Samsung device, then look no further than the Z Fold 2, according to our review. Yes, $2,000 is a lot of money for a mobile device, but if you use it as a phone, tablet, and DeX-based computing platform, and you need to increase your productivity and efficiency, then it might just be worth the price.
For more see: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 review: Foldable perfection nearly achieved
The 10.5-inch screen size and modest battery life mean that the Surface Go 2 isn't quite the ideal two-in-one workhorse that Microsoft would like it to be - especially because, as ever, the keyboard cover isn't included as standard. Even so, its streamlined design and solid performance ensure that it works well as a conventional tablet for web browsing, checking emails and other routine tasks. It's also well suited to online video calls, and makes a good alternative to a larger, heavier laptop when you're working from home, or just relaxing in the evening.
For more see: Microsoft Surface Go 2 review: A compact 2-in-1 for remote workers and mobile pros
The Fujitsu Lifebook U7310 is a neatly designed ultraportable laptop that's both lightweight and solid, with MIL-STD certification. It has a good range of legacy ports, palm-based biometrics, a screen privacy feature and sliding camera cover, can accommodate both a SmartCard reader and SD card reader, and offers mobile broadband as an option. The screen and speakers are unremarkable, and while Fujitsu is to be praised for using a removable battery, its longevity isn't particularly impressive. Those who like a very quiet working environment might also find the clacky keyboard and fan too loud.
For more see: Fujitsu Lifebook U7310 review: Compact, lightweight and tough
Dynabook has done well to present a 15.6-inch screen in a chassis weighing just 1.4kg. There are some good security features, including a sliding cover for the webcam, but you need to step down to the 14-inch model to get a privacy filter for the screen.
For more see: Dynabook Portégé X50-G review: Thin and light, but underwhelming
A 15.6-inch Core i5 laptop with a 4K display for less than £500? Sounds too good to be true, doesn't it? It's a trick Chuwi pulls off by using an older and therefore cheaper sixth-generation Core i5 processor and some other lower-spec components. But that doesn't hamper the AeroBook Plus too badly. The good display, decent keyboard, a generous amount of RAM and storage combine with smart looks and good build quality to deliver a convincing budget package.
For more see: Chuwi AeroBook Plus review: An affordable 15-inch laptop with a 4K display
Despite its plastic build, moderate complement of internal storage, average speaker and arguably excessive camera count, it's hard to be tough on the 64GB Moto G5 5G Plus. With great battery life, a large screen, some nice personalisation features and the future-proofing of 5G support, it's a budget handset that doesn't make too many compromises. In fact, it's probably the best £300 handset around right now.
For more see: Motorola Moto G 5G Plus review: A great budget smartphone, with added 5G support
We're used to seeing the latest feature-packed smartphone phones with their fancy industrial design, or models that accentuate one specific feature, or try to deliver a great price/performance ratio, or have some other aspect to shout about. The Fairphone 3+ isn't designed to keep up with the pack, and to compare it to other handsets in terms of 'bang for buck' rather misses the point.
For more see: Fairphone 3+ review: Camera upgrades for the modular ethical smartphone
The Galaxy A51 is a nicely specified handset that should appeal to Samsung fans looking for mid-range performance at a reasonable price. In short, this is a handset that should be up to most everyday tasks, and as long as you don't push the battery too hard, you should get a day's use from it.
For more see: Samsung Galaxy A51, hands on: Solid mid-range specs and performance
Thermal imaging has gone from the preserve of the military, to an expensive specialist application, to, now, the mass market. The £599 Cat S62 Pro isn't the only smartphone with an integrated thermal camera, but it's arguably the best currently available. This is still a niche product, though: it's certainly fun to use, but not everyone needs integrated thermal imaging on a rugged smartphone, and many would prefer to spend the same money on sleeker industrial design and more extensive conventional photography features.
For more see: Cat S62 Pro review: Integrated thermal camera shines in this rugged mid-range smartphone
Back in 2017, we looked at the 7-inch Getac ZX70, a fully rugged Android tablet. Now it's back, with refreshed components and a recognisable exterior. At 762g, the Getac ZX70 G2 approaches the weight of the lightest laptops - but, of course, it's designed for use in demanding environments. Overall, the device provides an uptick in specifications from its Intel Atom x5-Z8350-based predecessor, while retaining the previous model's fully rugged industrial design.
For more see: Getac ZX70 G2, hands on: Platform upgrades for a tough Android tablet
A 10.1-inch FHD 4G Android 10 tablet for only a little over £100? That would be pretty outstanding if the iPlay20 was a cheap-feeling, thick, heavy, plastic lump with a mediocre quad-core processor. But it's not. It's slender, light, metal-backed, well-made and runs on a half-decent octa-core SoC with 4GB of RAM. It's all the Android tablet most people will ever need.
For more see: Alldocube iPlay20 review: An affordable 10-inch Android tablet with 4G LTE
The Fitbit Sense is one of the most capable health-focused wearables available today with the ability to measure, track, and report on SpO2, stress through EDA, heart rate, skin temperature, breathing rate, ECG (FDA approved, coming in October), and more. The integrated GPS receiver means you can also track the details of your outside activity without a smartphone. There are some exciting features coming in future updates, including ECG and Google Assistant support.
For more see: Fitbit Sense review: Advanced health and wellness tracking, GPS, and coaching
The Garmin Forerunner 745 is very similar to the Forerunner 945, but it's a bit smaller, is available in four colors, and doesn't have map support. The Forerunner 745 has extra software features that should eventually come to the 945 in a software update. It's priced $100 less than the price the 945 launched at, but in today's competitive environment it would be great to have seen it launch $50 to $100 less than the $499.99 launch price. The Garmin Forerunner 745 is a solid, well-constructed GPS sports watch and will likely appeal to more athletes than the 945 because it is quite a bit smaller and a few grams lighter.
For more see: Garmin Forerunner 745 review: A smaller, lighter option for runners and triathletes
As popular wearables move to provide more detailed health data, Nubia is exploring new hardware technology with a 4.01-inch flexible AMOLED display featured on the Nubia Watch. Unfortunately, the software doesn't yet match the hardware. With some work on the software side of things, the Nubia Watch could serve as a capable wearable with a focus on offering people a possible glimpse of the future of wearables. If you can get if for about $200, then you may get value out of it, but it is not really a practical wearable ready to take on the likes of Fitbit, Garmin, Apple, or Samsung.
For more see: Nubia Watch hands-on: 4-inch flexible display offers a glimpse of our wearable future
Call performance was acceptable, but there are better options for high call quality. Music sounded great on the headphones, with outstanding volume, clarity, and bass. The earbuds were held very securely during runs and we love that the ear hooks store right in the charging case. Battery life matched what is advertised and eight hours is longer than most of the more expensive earbuds available today. The Amazfit PowerBuds are an excellent option for truly wireless earbuds - and for $99 you can't go wrong with them, even if you never use the heart rate functionality.
For more see: Amazfit PowerBuds review: Heart rate sensor, innovative ear hooks, and long battery life
As we remarked with the original Orbi Wifi 6 earlier this year, the Wi-Fi 6/802.11ax standard is still in its 'early adopter' phase, and many homes and businesses may find that more affordable mesh systems based on Wi-Fi 5/802.11ac will meet their current needs perfectly well. However, the ability to support ever larger numbers of devices means that Wi-Fi 6 is very much designed with future IoT environments in mind, so a Wi-Fi 6 mesh system such as this is still a sensible investment if you want to future-proof your home or office network.
For more see: Netgear Orbi WiFi 6 AX4200, hands-on: Affordable WiFi 6 coverage for homes and businesses
Razer is well known for its gaming laptops and accessories, but in recent months the company has been keen to attract a new audience of business users. The company has now released a new Productivity Suite that includes a mouse, keyboard and even a mouse mat, specifically aimed at business users. It's one of the more expensive keyboard-and-mouse combos, but the sturdy design and programmable versatility of the Pro Type keyboard and Pro Click mouse will appeal to professional users who type for hours on end and need additional shortcuts for their key apps.
For more see: Razer Productivity Suite, hands on: Premium keyboard/mouse combo for business users
The dream of having a single flat surface that's capable of wirelessly charging any device you place on it without any fussing or lining it up is one that is finally within reach. At $229, the Basestation Pro falls into the luxury category of wireless chargers. But it also provides an experience unlike any other wireless charger available right now. You simply place your device on the pad, and a few seconds later it's charging. Repeat that two more times, without really caring all that much about its precise positioning, and it almost feels like we're living in the future.
For more see: Nomad Basestation Pro review: A premium price for a premium experience
From Samsung's latest foldable technology to Microsoft's compact 2-in-1 devices and a clutch of wearables, here's the kit we tested in September.
