Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Microsoft Surface Go 2, Fujitsu Lifebook U7310, and more: ZDNet's reviews round-up

If you want the ultimate Samsung device, then look no further than the Z Fold 2, according to our review. Yes, $2,000 is a lot of money for a mobile device, but if you use it as a phone, tablet, and DeX-based computing platform, and you need to increase your productivity and efficiency, then it might just be worth the price.

For more see: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 review: Foldable perfection nearly achieved