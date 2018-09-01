 '

Scorecard: Humans vs. Robots, which species is winning?

1 of 23
1 of 23

Make no mistake, the robots are keeping score. Here's the latest tally in the robots v. humans matchup.

Read More Read Less

ROUND 1: SIGNAL-JAMMING DRONE GUN USED BY AUSTRALIAN DEFENSE FORCE

Drones are a real concern for public safety officials who have been scrambling to figure out how to defend against them during big events.

One company, DroneShield, believes the answer lies in jamming an encroaching drone's control signals. That strategy got some endorsement on the world stage during the recent ASEAN Summit in Sydney, where members of the Australian Defence Force deployed with the company's DroneGun.

TAKEAWAY: Flying robot, meet giant drone cannon.

WINNER: HUMANS

SCORE: 1-0

More robotics


Caption by: Greg Nichols

1 of 23

Related Topics:

Robotics Innovation CXO Artificial Intelligence
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries