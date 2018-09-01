Scorecard: Humans vs. Robots, which species is winning?

Drones are a real concern for public safety officials who have been scrambling to figure out how to defend against them during big events.

One company, DroneShield, believes the answer lies in jamming an encroaching drone's control signals. That strategy got some endorsement on the world stage during the recent ASEAN Summit in Sydney, where members of the Australian Defence Force deployed with the company's DroneGun.

TAKEAWAY: Flying robot, meet giant drone cannon.

WINNER: HUMANS

SCORE: 1-0



