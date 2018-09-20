Simple steps to erase your digital footprint

-- In the Settings tab, you can download all of the information that Facebook holds on you.

-- In the Privacy tab, you can restrict your posts to 'friends only,' limit your past posts, and decide to disallow lookups through your provided email address or phone number. An important element which shouldn't be overlooked here is the option to also remove your Facebook profile from search engine results outside of the social networking platform.

-- Under the Location tab, consider turning off location data collection by Facebook across your devices.

-- Deactivation: You need to go to Settings, General, and Manage your account to deactivate your account. This gives you the option to return at a later time and does not delete your data.

-- You can also permanently delete your account by clicking Settings, going to Your Facebook Information, and clicking Delete Your Account and Information, followed by Delete My Account.