The rise of Julia, Brexit woes, tech investment, and digital transformation: Research round-up

  • Julia's growth since January 2018

    Downloads of programming language Julia have grown 78 percent since January 2018, from 1.8 million to 3.2 million downloads. The number of Julia packages from the Julia developer community has also expanded significantly, now numbering 2,462, up from 1,688 packages at the beginning of last year.     

    Photo by: Julia Computing

  • Stats chart rapid rise of Julia through 2018

    The number of GitHub Stars for Julia, excluding Julia packages, has also doubled over the past year to 19,472. The language has been cited in over 1,000 academic publications.  

    Photo by: Julia Computing

  • No-deal Brexit will hurt us and we're not ready, say tech companies

    Tech companies warn that a no-deal Brexit would hurt their businesses and that they are unprepared for its impact. In a survey of 276 member companies by tech industry group techUK, 70 percent suggest they believe a no-deal exit from the European Union would have a 'very negative' or 'fairly negative' impact on their business. 

    Photo by: techUK

  • Most companies are unprepared for Brexit

    The survey also shows that, overall, 84 percent of respondents believe the UK is unprepared for no deal. Just over half of the companies (51 percent) that responded say they have taken some or many 'active steps' to prepare for the UK leaving the EU without a deal, compared to 42 percent who say they have taken no action. 

    Photo by: techUK

  • London is still Europe's top tech hub...

    Following the UK's vote to leave the European Union, there has been concern that tech companies would hold back on investing in the UK. However, according to a poll commissioned by the mayor of London, US execs currently still rank London above other European cities as the top location.

    Photo by: London & Partners

  • ...but for how much longer?

    US investment into the UK's tech sector also remains strong, with the capital's tech companies attracting more than $425m in funding across 33 deals since the Brexit vote. Since January 2011, US venture capitalists have invested $4.4bn into UK tech startups and other businesses, compared to £3.8bn in Berlin (London's closest rival) and $1.8bn in Stockholm.

    Photo by: PitchBook Research

  • Tech investment falls as Brexit headwinds strengthen

    In fact, while the UK, and London in particular, continues to dominate the European tech investment landscape, that lead is being eroded as Brexit looms. Figures from London & Partners and PitchBook show that London's tech companies received £1.8 billion (72 percent) of the total £2.49 billion raised by British tech firms last year.

    Photo by: London & Partners and PitchBook

  • Digital transformation: Doubt and disillusion creep in as progress stalls

    A survey of CIOs by the German-speaking SAP User Group (DSAG) suggests executives are becoming disillusioned about digital transformation projects, with scepticism increasing about evaluating how much progress they have made so far. Over half (62%) describe their progress as 'not far'.

    Photo by: DSAG

  • Digital transformation projects are gradually gaining momentum

    Meanwhile, research from Dell rates just five percent of UK businesses as 'digital leaders' based on their IT strategy, workforce transformation strategy and planned investments. In 2016, research defined 20 percent of UK businesses as 'digital laggards', which are companies without a plan for digital transformation and limited investments in place: that has dropped to three percent this time around.

    Photo by: Dell Technologies

  • China tech spending to hit $273B in 2020

    Chinese businesses are expected to spend 1.73 trillion yuan (US$256.61 billion) on technology purchases this year, up 4 percent in terms of the US dollar year-on-year, and another 1.843 trillion yuan (US$272.84 billion) in 2020, according to Forrester. 

    Photo by: Forrester

  • How much do we trust AI recommendations?

    IT solutions provider Innovative Technology Solutions surveyed 2,000 Americans to find out how much they trust AI recommendations. It asked respondents how happy they are with recommendations. GPS mapping apps receive the highest score at 8.1 out of 10, and news apps the lowest at 5.2 out of 10.

    Photo by: Information Technology Solutions

  • Almost all Americans are frustrated with voice AI

    Finally, IT service company Interactions, in conjunction with The Harris Poll, conducted a study to find out how customers perceive voice channels. The findings show that nearly all Americans (94 percent) have experienced frustrations when using voice channels to communicate with a company.

    Photo by: Interactions

All the charts that matter from the last month in technology news.

Downloads of programming language Julia have grown 78 percent since January 2018, from 1.8 million to 3.2 million downloads. The number of Julia packages from the Julia developer community has also expanded significantly, now numbering 2,462, up from 1,688 packages at the beginning of last year.     

