Top programming languages, developer productivity, the 5G future, and more: ZDNet's research round-up

The use of remote access technologies like RDP (remote desktop protocol) and VPN (virtual private network) has skyrocketed 41% and 33%, respectively, since the onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. According to data compiled by Shodan, a search engine that scans and indexes internet-connected devices instead of websites, the number of RDP endpoints has gone from roughly 3 million recorded at the start of the year to almost 4.4 million on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

For more see: RDP and VPN use skyrocketed since coronavirus onset