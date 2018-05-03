Top tech inventions that drive modern life expectancy

1 of 16
1 of 16

We are living longer than ever before -- thanks to these tech inventions.

Read More Read Less

Wearable devices and sensors

Being able to check your vital signs and have a record of progress is a good indicator of health. Introduced in 2012 wearable technology has saved and estimated two million lives per year. (Data numbers are from Aperion Care.)

Read also: Inventions that advanced civilization | Amazing medical innovations | Stunning science discoveries | The best food technology inventions

More on innovation

Caption by: Eileen Brown

Related Topics:

Innovation Consumerization CXO Digital Transformation Tech Industry Smart Cities
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries