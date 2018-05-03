Artificial Intelligence
Being able to check your vital signs and have a record of progress is a good indicator of health. Introduced in 2012 wearable technology has saved and estimated two million lives per year. (Data numbers are from Aperion Care.)
Since 1950, air conditioning has reduced heat stroke and prevented around two million deaths. (Data numbers are from Aperion Care.)
Creating artificial organs to transplant into humans has been possible since 2011, saving an estimated 150,000 lives per year. (Data numbers are from Aperion Care.)
Since 2011, you have been able to 3D print medical devices, casts, and prosthetics on demand, saving an estimated 100,000 lives per year.
Satellites have been used to forecast and respond to natural disasters since 2000 and have saved around 250,000 lives in this way. (Data numbers are from Aperion Care.)
Cars started to be fitted with seatbelts in 1960, followed by air bags, saving the lives of about three million people. (Data numbers are from Aperion Care.)
AI appeared in 2010 and is used in a variety of ways to help track, predict, and analyse a range of factors across different industries. The amount of potential lives saved are inestimable. (Data numbers are from Aperion Care.)
Brain mapping has aided the treatment of mental illnesses since 2013, saving about four million lives per year. (Data numbers are from Aperion Care.)
In 2014 self driving cars were introduced. The resulting decrease in road deaths is estimated to reach 1.5 million per year. (Data numbers are from Aperion Care.)
Since 1970, technologies such as X rays, CT scans, and MRIs have saved about 25 million lives. (Data numbers are from Aperion Care.)
Apps to manage insulin delivery, measure blood pressure, drug levels, and other factors have been used since 2010 and are estimated to save 250,000 lives per year. (Data numbers are from Aperion Care.)
Since 2015, IoT has helped to check and prevent errors in hospitals, resulting in around one million lives saved per year. (Data numbers are from Aperion Care.)
Surgery has been performed by robots since 2000, helping one million people per year. (Data numbers are from Aperion Care.)
Since 2004 big data has been used to predict natural disasters based on patterns and trends and is estimated to save 50,000 lives per year. (Data numbers are from Aperion Care.)
Sharing data has enabled medical science to advance more quickly than when data was held in isolated units -- saving and estimated 500,000 lives each year. (Data numbers are from Aperion Care.)
Since 2013 the ability to use genetic mapping to identify and treat hereditary diseases has saved an estimated 5 million lives per year. (Data numbers are from Aperion Care.)
We are living longer than ever before -- thanks to these tech inventions.
