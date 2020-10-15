I was impressed with the Auzai 21.5-inch monitor as soon as I took it out of its box. It is far lighter than the other monitors in my home office and has a nice shiny look and feel.

It has a 21.5-inch matte screen and has a 1920x1080-pixel resolution from its FHD LED panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Its dimensions are 22.2 x 4.1 x 16.9 inches and it weighs 5.5lbs.

On the bottom of the screen are controls to turn the monitor off and on, a button to change from VGA to HDMI, buttons for brightness and contrast, and a menu button. The menu button shows options for brightness, image setup color setup, OSD setup, resets, and extras such as input selection.

The screen has an anti-glare panel and a blue light filter that reduces eye strain. It can also be tilted from up or down up to 15 degrees from the vertical. One thing to note is that the monitor is not a touchscreen, but I would not expect this capability in a $100 monitor.

The back of the monitor is almost flat. There is a slight bulge at the bottom to account for the three ports. You can connect using HDMI or VGA. There is an audio port, too, next to the DC power port.

There are four screw threads so that the monitor can be mounted on the wall using a VESA mount, and it has two grills for heat dissipation, not audio output. There are no built-in speakers for this monitor.

In the box, there is a power cable and an HDMI cable. For the monitor to connect it to VGA, you need to use your own cable.

Eileen Brown

The maximum refresh rate of the monitor will support up to 75MHz according to Auzai. This setting needs to be configured from your PC and can not be modified on the monitor itself.

I changed the refresh rate in Windows 10 display settings for this monitor -- which meant that the image I took from my smartphone has hardly any flicker lines on it.

You can not adjust the monitor for height, so you will need to account for this if you like a high-positioned monitor at your desk. The plastic base also is very light with a grid pattern underneath for cellular strength.

This collected dust and fluff within a few days of use. However, the monitor base has non-slip feet and sits securely on the desk, dust, or not.

In my office setup, I have two extended screens, and I found that I was using the Auzai screen for clarity far more often than my old Dell 22-inch monitor. The same desktop background on both screens was far clearer and sharper on the Auzai than on my old monitor. I am impressed.

All in all, for under $103, the Auzai 21.5-inch LED monitor is a great entry-level monitor with no screen flicker and a nice aspect ratio. It would not look out of place in your home office or small business environment. It is well worth a look.