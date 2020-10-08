The Reolink RLC-510A security camera is a well-made, sturdy camera that does not need the power to operate. It gets its power through its PoE (Power over Ethernet cable) and does not need to have a main electricity supply.

Data and power are transmitted over the same cable, and, as it does not need electricity, it can be fitted by anyone. You do not need to find an electrician to install an electrical power supply for this model.

Inside the box, there is the camera, a waterproof lid for the connection, a 1m Ethernet cable, and some mounting screws. There is also a quick start guide, a surveillance sign, and a template so you get the screws positioned correctly.

The IP66 water-resistant camera has a 2560x1920px resolution at 30fps and will capture images across its 80-degree viewing angle from its 1/2.7inch CMOS sensor.

It has 18 infrared LEDs to see objects in the dark up to 100 feet away from the camera. It is triggered by motion and will push alerts to your mobile device, or send an email.

You can configure specific motion zones within the app or desktop module. It also has a microphone to record noise from the area.

To install the camera you need to connect your camera to a PoE injector, which is not supplied with the camera. This injector is connected to the mains power unit.

Connect the camera to the PoE injector, and use another Ethernet cable to connect the PoE injector and the router. Fix the camera to the wall and adjust for the best field of view.

The camera needs a micro SD card -- up to 256GB -- to operate, which is not included in the box. This will record up to 97.1 hours of video if you use the default video settings. To set up the camera, download the Reolink app from the app store or install the client software onto your PC.

The camera will work with Google Assistant and Alexa so you can display different areas on screen using voice control instead of the app.

The Reolink app makes it simple to connect any of the Reolink cameras such as the Argus PT, the E1 zoom, and the Go PT. Scan the QR code from the label on the camera to connect the camera to the app.

Settings in the app include using the video camera to shoot time-lapse videos too via the app, setting person or vehicle alerts within a schedule you choose, and setting alerts to trigger only within a specific zone.

The sub $65 Reolink RLC-510a is a nice security camera that does not need a cloud subscription, has a great app, and is unobtrusive in situ. It does not need power directly to the camera and will work over an Ethernet cable. It is a great addition to your security setup.