A credit card never needed cleaning instructions... then Apple came along

I used to think that the $999 XDR monitor stand was the most Apple thing Apple ever made. But then the company came out with a credit card that needed its own care instructions.

Yes, care instructions. For a credit card.

Apple goes into great detail on how to keep your flashy laser-etched titanium Apple Card looking its finest. Store it in "a wallet, pocket, or bag made of soft materials," don't store it with another credit card because it might become scratched, and give it the occasional clean with a "soft, slightly damp, lint-free microfiber cloth."

If you befoul your Apple Card beyond the cleaning power of a soft cloth, Apple recommends moistening the cloth with isopropyl alcohol.

This seems like a lot of faff for a credit card to me. But maybe I'm just not materialistic enough to understand why I'd care what my Apple Card looked like after spending a few days in my wallet.

There is, it seems, a lot about capitalism that I don't get. Maybe the card I'm paying for things needs to look its shiniest possible.

Is this what's been holding me back all these years?

OK, OK, in all seriousness, Apple makes beautiful things, and it doesn't surprise me in the least that it came out with a beautiful card that requires delicate handling and bespoke care instructions.

It really wouldn't be an Apple product without it.

