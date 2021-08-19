Adobe to buy Frame.io, makers of video editing collaboration software, for $1.2 billion

Adobe on Thursday announced that it's buying Frame.io, makers of a collaboration platform geared toward video editors and producers. Adobe said the deal, valued at $1.275 billion, will help the company deliver a collaboration platform that powers the video editing process.

Frame.io's platform enables video editors and producers to upload footage in real time. Users can also access and collaborate on the footage in real time in a secure environment across devices.

Going forward, Adobe said it plans to combine its core creative software products, including the Premiere Pro and After Effects video editing tools, with Frame.io's review and approval functionality. The combination will make it easier for teams to work together across Premiere Pro, Photoshop, Illustrator, and other Creative Cloud applications, Adobe said.

"We've entered a new era of connected creativity that is deeply collaborative, and we imagine a world where everyone can participate in the creative process," said Scott Belsky, Adobe's Chief Product Officer and EVP of Creative Cloud. "With this acquisition, we're welcoming an incredible customer-oriented team and adding Frame.io's cloud-native workflow capabilities to make the creative process more collaborative, productive, and efficient to further unleash creativity for all."

Frame.io co-founder and CEO Emery Wells and co-founder John Traver are both set to join Adobe when the deal closes.

