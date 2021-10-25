Amazon's early Black Friday deals: Monitors, robot vacuums, more

In case you didn't get the memo: Black Friday is starting early this year, as decided by the likes of Best Buy and Amazon. From now until -- well, Black Friday, Amazon will be listing its wide selection of products at specially-marked prices. While there is no word on whether the same products will go for less in a few weeks, we've scoured the retailer, from A to Z, to uncover the best deals available right now.

Return policy

Amazon has expanded its Holiday Return Policy, giving purchases made between October 1 to December 31 eligibility for return until January 31, 2022. Learn more here.

Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Headphone for $159.95 $190 off Looking for a headphone that has superior sound quality, a comfortable fit, and long-lasting battery life? Enter the Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Headphones. Available for $159.95 or 54% off the original price, the wireless headphones make for great audio-wear, whether you're mixing in the studio or enjoying your favorite tunes. It also has a secret trick up its sleeves: active noise cancellation, allowing it block out distractions, not the music.

Lenovo C32q-20 31.5-inch Monitor for $219.99 $80 off The Lenovo C32q-20 -- as sophisticated as the name sounds -- is an excellent monitor that covers all the essentials. The 31.5-inch IPS monitor can be yours for less than $220 right now on Amazon, an $80 discount from its retail price. At the price, the 1440p monitor is a bargain for students, office workers, and gamers alike. The deal ends at the end of the day so act fast.

ECOVACS Deebot N8 Pro+ for $489.99 $310 off The holiday season is near which means deals and family gatherings. Keep your house clean with the ECOVACS Deebot N8 Pro+. ZDNet's Eileen Brown reviewed this robot vacuum earlier this year and praised it for its ease of use, suction strength, and fast pairing with the proprietary app. The difference between then and now is that the Deebot N8 Pro+ is now selling for only $489.99, a $310 discount.

Logitech C920x Webcam for $59.99 $10 off It is never too late to spruce up your work-from-home setup. For a limited time, Amazon is offering the Logitech C920x webcam for $59.99. The camera captures clear 1080p video and comes with dual mics to ensure a crisp and natural-sounding audio output. It works with Zoom, FaceTime, Hangouts, and is compatible with Mac and PC.

Samsung T7 Portable SSD 1TB for $139.99 $30 off There's nothing worst than working from your laptop and experiencing a sudden crash that wipes all its memory and files. With the Samsung T7 Portable SSD, you get 1TB worth of storage to store and back up your files and data. The SSD reads up to 1,050 MB/s, making file transfer swift, and has a built-in cooling system to prevent overheating. For a limited time, it's $30 off with a price of $139/99.

Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Wireless Desktop Keyboard and Mouse for $76.71 $50 off If you've been spending more time typing and clicking from your home office, chances are you've experienced some fatigue at the end of a long workday. That's what Microsoft is trying to fix with the Sculpt series of peripherals. Now bundled for under $80, you get a uniquely designed wireless keyboard, mouse, and number pad that is built to provide the best ergonomics. The set typically sells for $130, making it all the more worth it for your wallet and physical health.

As always, we will be monitoring all the deals available on Amazon over the next month. Be sure to follow this page for the most up-to-date promotions available.