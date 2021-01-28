AMP sets target to be running all workloads in AWS cloud by 2022

AMP has announced it will migrate 100% of its on-premise workload to Amazon Web Services cloud by 2022.

The move will build on work that AMP has been doing since 2012, which has seen the company migrate more than half of its applications into the cloud.

According to AMP, migrating the remaining on-premise environments to AWS will help the company "increase speed of service and scale operations in the cloud". It will give the company access to services such as Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud, AWS Managed Services, and Amazon Guard Duty.

"AMP is in its second year of a three-year transformation to become a simpler, client-led, and growth-oriented business. An important component of any client-led transformation is the ability to execute and create digitalised and data-driven experiences. Embracing the cloud allows this to happen at speed and scale," AMP CTO and data officer Jacqui Visch said.

Alongside the company's digital transformation journey, AMP has developed a cloud technology training program for employees that will deliver tailored learning based on individual cloud experiences. The training will compromise of interactive training sessions with accredited AWS instructors, hackathons, and lunch and learn cloud 101 sessions.

When the training program was launched in June, the company received more than 400 initial registrations, Visch said.

"We're creating a future-ready tech workforce at AMP -- and our people are highly motivated to upskill their capabilities," she said.

The financial services company was one of the first Australian companies to jump at the chance to take advantage of AWS when it launched its Sydney region in November 2012.

The company, however, is not the only company training staff on AWS. On Wednesday, Telstra said it would stand up its own cloud guild in an aim to train more than 4,000 employees on by 2025.

Similar AWS cloud guilds have been set up by other companies such as Kmart Group, the National Australia Bank, and Deloitte.

