Apple debuts upgraded MacBook Air with Retina Display

After several stagnant years without an upgrade, Apple's MacBook Air finally got its refresh. The Cupertino tech giant formally introduced the redesigned and reengineered MacBook Air on Tuesday, and as expected, key features such as Retina Display and Touch ID have arrived on the device.

In terms of design specs, the aluminum bezel around the screen is gone and the display glass goes all the way to the border, with a 13.3-inch display. Despite the narrower border design, the FaceTime camera was kept at the top of the display. The TouchID sensor was built right into the keyboard via the T2 security chip.

Additional specs include an 8th gen-Intel CPU with integrated graphics, and up to 16GB memory. Both USB-C ports are Thunderbolt 3, and SSDs have up to 1.5TB in capacity and are 60 percent faster. The new MacBook weighs in at 2.75 pounds, a quarter pound lighter than the previous Air. Starting price is $1,199 with preorders starting today.

As part of his opening remarks, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced another MacBook Air milestone: 100 million active Mac users. Cook also noted that 51 percent of Mac buyers are "new to Mac," and that in China, that figure is 76 percent.