Apple intros new Mac mini with up to 64GB memory

Apple on Tuesday introduced a new Mac Mini -- the first refresh for the device in four years. The Mac mini is a little desktop sans monitor and keyboard, and is aimed at developers and the server set.

Mac minis have historically been Apple's least expensive Macs, and the latest iteration is no exception, with the entry level, 8GB memory model starting at $799. The revamped Mac mini comes with up to 64GB of memory and works five times faster than its predecessor, Apple said.

The device comes with four to six cores, both with all 8th-gen Intel CPUs. In terms of storage, every Mac mini has SSDs up to 4X faster and capacities up to 2TB, which is double capacity of the previous model. Mac mini also comes with Gigabit Ethernet, 4 Thunderbolt 4 ports, and 2 USB-A ports.

Like the rest of Apple's new devices, preorders for Mac mini start today.