Apple iPhone 12 lineup could lead to 5G 'supercycle'

Apple

Apple's iPhone 12 launch with 5G will complete the smartphone equation to make speedier wireless access a reality in the US. And coverage with broader price points will spur upgrades into 2021.

Analysts are expecting the iPhone 12 family--iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max--to all feature 5G. The models are rumored to cover a wide range of price points including the $400 to $700 range where the growth will be.

Now Android devices have been all over 5G, but Apple represents the 46% of the market in the US, according to Counterpoint Research. In addition, 5G devices have typically been reserved for the premium market until recently.

Apple's iPhone 12 series will ensure the two leading smartphone platforms are 5G equipped. As a result, analysts are betting on another supercycle for the iPhone, or a once in a decade upgrade cycle.

Counterpoint

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives lays out the 5G upgrade argument for Apple.

Across the board we are seeing an uptick around production and pent up demand for the slate of iPhone 12 models (expecting 4 new models) set to be unveiled next week in this launch event. In particular we are seeing Apple and its Asian suppliers anticipate stepped-up demand for the larger 6.7-inch model which is raising the overall iPhone 12 expectations heading into this "once in a decade" potential launch. We continue to believe the line in the sand a few months ago was between 65 million to 70 million 5G iPhone 12 units and now has moved into the 75 million+ range with 80 million a stretch goal. Importantly, with our estimation that 350 million of 950 million iPhones worldwide are currently in the window of an upgrade opportunity, we believe this will translate into an unprecedented upgrade cycle.

Ives adds that China is the linchpin to Apple's 5G upgrade cycle for the iPhone. Should China demand spike along with India, Apple is likely to see the most "significant product cycle since iPhone 6 in 2014," said Ives.

Jefferies analyst Kyle McNealy said Apple is also likely to benefit from carrier subsidies. At the moment, carriers aren't discounting and offering subsidies to recruit customers. However, carriers are going to need to add 5G users to utilize the capacity that has been built up through 2020.

In addition, Apple has an aging installed base especially in China. That reality points to a 5G inspired upgrade cycle. A Jefferies survey found that 75% of China iPhone users have iPhone 6, 6S, 7, 7S and 8.

McNealy said: