Apple's iPhone 12 5G pricing strategy from iPhone 12 mini to iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple and Samsung are fierce rivals in the premium smartphone market and now the two giants will be duking it downstream as the iPhone 12 with 5G eyes growth in mid-priced devices.

The company held its latest iPhone event and the 5G lineup is the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. But what's more interesting is the starting prices with the iPhone 12 mini starting at $699, just under the wire in the lucrative $400 to $700 price band for a 5G device.

Apple's iPhone 12 will start at $799 and with carrier subsidies can get under the $700 mark.

Watching Apple CEO Tim Cook bring on Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg reminded me of how Samsung likes to tout carrier partners too. The pricing strategy for Apple looks downright Samsung-ish these days. The strategy goes like this:

Launch multiple variants of your flagship; Cover all your pricing bases; Dangle older models for the budget minded; And don't abandon ultra-premium devices.

Samsung has the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition for $699 and it has quickly been discounted to cut budget weight. Deals abound on Amazon for Prime Day. Apple won't be discounting, but a good bit of its 5G supercycle is going to revolve around carrier subsidies.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at $1,099, but that's with 128GB of storage. A premium device needs at least 256GB for $1,199. The 512GB iPhone Pro Max will run you $1,399.

Yes, that price is lofty, but it's very Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Add it up and the pricing strategies from Apple and Samsung aren't just rhyming--they're almost identical.