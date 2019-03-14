Apple opens WWDC registration, conference begins June 3

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Apple on Thursday announced its annual Worldwide Developer conference will once again take place on San Jose, Calif. The event will take place from June 3 to June 7 at the McEnery Convention Center.

Developers interested in attending the conference, where Apple typically unveils updates to its growing suite of operating systems, can apply for a ticket now through March 20. Those who win the lottery for a ticket will be notified on March 21. Visit the WWDC website to apply for a ticket.

This year we should expect to see iOS 13, and the next versions of watchOS, tvOS, and macOS during the opening keynote on June 3.

Prior to WWDC, Apple is holding a special event on Mar. 25, when the company is expected to unveil various subscription services ranging from video to magazine and news.

