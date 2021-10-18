Apple's Unleashed event: Everything just announced and how to buy it all

Image: Apple

Apple held a rare Monday event where the iPhone maker announced new hardware. On Oct. 19 Google will formally announce the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and then on Oct. 20, Samsung is holding an Unpacked Part 2 event.

The "Unleashed" event was recorded at Apple Park, where CEO Tim Cook was joined by several executives to announce new Apple Silicon M1 Pro and M1 Max processors that are used in a new 14-inch MacBook Pro, a 16-inch MacBook Pro. The third-generation AirPods also made their debut after months of rumors and speculation.

As many had speculated, the title of the event was a nod to the performance boosts Apple claims users will see in its high-end, and completely redesigned, MacBook Pro laptops. Below is everything Apple announced during the event, including the most important of details — how, when and where you can buy Apple's latest gear.

Apple Music Voice Plan



Image: Apple

Apple's music experts have created new playlists. Apple Music DJ Zane Lowe used examples of playlists for dinner parties, getting ready for bed or going for a hike. The playlists are available just by asking Siri.

There's also a new subscription for Apple Music. It's $4.99 per month and allows only one subscriber to use their voice and Siri to access the Apple Music library.

In other words, it's a limited Apple Music subscription available to only one person and, it sounded like you could only use it via Siri. There are a lot of details we need to fill in on this.

New HomePod Mini colors

Image: Apple

Apple also announced new HomePod Mini colors. Yellow, orange, and it looks like a dark blue (navy blue?) color.

The new colors of HomePod Mini will stay at the $99 price tag and launch in November.

Third-generation AirPods

Image: Apple

Apple's third-generation AirPods are finally official. The $179 wireless earbuds gain a new look — more like the AirPods Pro — but without removable tips. They also gain Spatial Audio, MagSafe wireless charging and sweat and water resistance.

The new AirPods are available for preorder starting today and will begin shipping next week.

New MacBook Pro laptops

Image: Apple

Apple's latest MacBook Pro laptops are completely redesigned. So much so, there's even a notch — yes the same kind of notch the iPhone has — at the top of the display. Speaking of the display, Apple added ProMotion to the new MacBook Pro for a dynamic refresh rate based on what the user is doing at the time. Although, instead of implementing Face ID like the iPhone and iPad have, the notch only serves as a spot for an improved webcam.

There's a new cooling system that's s boosted by feet on the bottom of the MacBook Pro, lifting it off of your desk. The MacBook's TouchBar was a fun experiment, but ultimately one that has ended with the new laptops. Instead, Apple is returning to the old row of function keys along with a Touch ID sensor.

The MacBook Pro is also seeing the return of several ports. An SD Card reader, MagSafe and HDMI port are all back.

Inside the new MacBook Pro models are Apple's new M1 Pr0 and M1 Max Apple Silicon processors. Both processors have modest updates over last year's first M1 Apple Silicon chip.

Both models are available to order today, with deliveries starting next week. The 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,999. The 16-inch MacBook Pro $2,499.



