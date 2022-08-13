/>
Back to Education: Get 1TB of lifetime cloud storage for only $140

Koofr's lifetime cloud storage subscription provides enough space to handle your music, image, and video files.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
StackCommerce

Capturing high-definition images and videos with the latest smartphones and drones is a double-edged sword. The content is sharp, but it takes much more storage space than your laptops and mobile devices can handle. And no one wants to constantly decide which files to delete. 

Fortunately, you can ditch that chore forever with 1TB of affordable cloud storage from Koofr. This lifetime subscription is just $139.99 during our Back to Education event, which ends August 24.

With Koofr, you can connect to your existing cloud accounts, such as Amazon, Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox, to view and access all your files in one place. It is private cloud storage that's safe and simple. You can access your files online from the Koofr mobile app or computer via WebDav or a browser.

Koofr lets you transfer an unlimited number of files into your cloud accounts, and there is a Duplicate Finder to help you find and delete file copies taking unnecessary space. Plus, you can rename multiple files in batches, which are encrypted as they're transferred and after they are saved.

Koofr Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription

 $139.99 at StackSocial

You couldn't ask for a more user-friendly service. While you need a Koofr account for this promotion, you can create one for free. Then all you need to do is connect your cloud accounts and select the files you want to access, share, or upload -- without worrying about size limits. It's no wonder Koofr is rated 4.6 out of 5 stars on Capterra, GetApp, and G2.

If you like the idea of saving your files without having to check if you've got enough room for them, get a lifetime subscription for 1TB of Koofr Cloud Storage today while it's just $139.99 during our Back to Education sale (ending August 24).

