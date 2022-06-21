/>
Get 44% off this lightweight folding drone with dual cameras

Experience a new way of capturing stunning aerial photos and video footage for under $150.
Drones can capture stunning aerial photography, so it's hard to resist adding one to your cart. However, many models aren't made for travel. That's a shame, since you'd probably want to use it when visiting new places. Fortunately, Ineedmeone offers an affordable, lightweight folding drone you can take anywhere.

This 360° Flip Drone offers powerful cameras with 50x zoom to let you view subjects at a distance. You can use gesture photography to capture images and transmit them to your phone in real-time. Plus, the cameras offer 4K video capture and output to your mobile device at 1080p. 

An LED navigation light lets you see in the dark to enjoy flying at night. The drone also has vibrant RGB lighting on its fan blades. Not only does that allow it to be seen more easily at night, but it also adds to the fun because it looks incredible.

The usual features are included, such as one-key return, but this drone also has trajectory flight control and optical flow positioning hover. It can be controlled by either the included 90° adjustable electric remote control or the free iOS or Android app. Simply draw a flight path with your finger in the app, and the drone will automatically follow.

Dual 4K Camera & One-Button 360° Flip Drone

 $139.99 at ZDNet Academy

This drone has anti-collision brackets and employs 3D folding technology, so you can fold it thousands of times without affecting its flight stability. Since it only weighs 1.34 pounds and comes with a storage bag, it's easy to take it anywhere with you. Two batteries are included for more flying fun, as well.

Experience a new way of capturing stunning aerial photos and video footage. Get the Dual 4K Camera & One-Button 360° Flip Drone today while it's discounted 44% off the usual $252 retail price, meaning you'll pay just $139.99.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

