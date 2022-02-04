Back up to 15TB of files for life with a $150 Degoo plan

StackCommerce

There are many ways to lose your data, whether from computer malfunctions, viruses, or natural disasters. And the consequences of having it disappear forever have never been greater. Since backing up data is such a simple matter now, there's no longer an excuse for putting it off, especially since lifetime subscriptions to Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plans make it so easy.

You will never have to worry about data loss again. With a Degoo Mega Backup Plan, you can start at a full 15TB of storage that provides automatic backups. With more capacity than Dropbox, Google Drive, and OneDrive combined, you won't ever need to worry about running out of space, either. You can store and protect music, photos, graphics, videos, and more behind 256-bit AES encryption.

The service is unbelievably user-friendly. Not only are the backups automatic, but they also replicate themselves simultaneously. And even though your files are spread out within so much space, the data transfers are still high-speed. It's easy to manage and share files by link or email as well.

However, the best part of the plan is that you can install it on an unlimited number of devices. It's no wonder that Degoo gets such great reviews. It's rated 4 out of 5 stars on G2, while TechRadar says it's a "snappy, simple backup with an emphasis on photos."

Don't miss this opportunity to get 15TB of cloud storage for all of your devices. Get a lifetime subscription to the Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan for just $149.99. You can also get great deals if you need even more storage. Get 25TB for $199.99, 35TB for $249.99 and 50TB for $299.99.

Prices subject to change.