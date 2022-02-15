Why you can trust ZDNet
Beat the competition for $20 with this tech interviewing skills training

If you've finally taken advantage of one of the many inexpensive self-paced tech training courses, don't start applying for jobs until you train for the interviews too.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

Have you decided to make 2022 the year you switch to a lucrative tech career? If not, why not? They're inexpensive to train for, and popular skills like Python are very learnable. 

If you've had your fair share of tech training, or are close to finishing it, then it's time to brush up on the interviewing skills that will give you an edge when applying for the best jobs. Fortunately, The 2022 Tech & IT Interviewing Skills Training Bundle is currently available for only $19.99 (reg. $1000).

As far as courses go, you can start with crowd favorite Interviewing Skills: Ace the Job Search in 2022, which students have rated an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars. You'll learn all of the best answers to interview questions and a lot more. 

Instructor Stefan Devito is a firm believer in working smarter, instead of harder, as made clear by the make-better-money™ approach he uses. He teaches what today's most successful entrepreneurs, businessmen, and investment gurus do in a formulaic manner that's easy to digest.

The 2022 Tech & IT Interviewing Skills Training Bundle

$19.99 at ZDNet Academy

In the course Interview Skills for Tech Jobs: 15 Brain Teaser Questions, you'll get to practice with the questions asked by tech giants like Google, Apple, and Amazon in IT interviews. And if your tech experience includes Java skills, then you definitely want to dig into the course Java Interview Questions: Data Structures & Algorithms. This is hands down the best guide to the questions beginners are most commonly asked by the FANG companies.

Then there are a couple of comprehensive courses that teach you how to hack interviews no matter what your level of experience. You'll learn about scale ratings for interviews and other practical tools. Don't miss this chance to learn tips and tricks for tech job interviews, grab The 2022 Tech & IT Interviewing Skills Training Bundle while it's on sale for only $19.99.

